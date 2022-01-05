News

Chieftaincy tussle: Ortom not interested in who becomes Och’Idoma – Commissioner

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that he has nothing personal to gain from who becomes the new paramount ruler of Idoma nation. The governor came under serious attack by critics of his administration for allegedly interfering in the selection process of the paramount ruler, a situation that prompted protest and condemnation from some Idoma groups. But, addressing a news conference in Makurdi, the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, who also doubles as supervising Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ekpe Ogbu, denied the governor’s involvement in the matter.

He said: “His Excellency, Samuel Ortom has nothing personal to gain from who becomes the Och’Idoma and therefore had no reason to be interested in a particular candidate. “His only promise was that he would stand by the choice of the people of Idoma Kingdom and that is what he has done. The new Och’Idoma is a product of a transparent, fair and lawful process. The vituperations of the Ochetoha K’Idoma on the issue are totally baseless, unfounded and should be completely ignored.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Minister: House leadership tackles opposition members, says Elumelu wrong

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The leadership of the House of Representatives has flayed the minority in the chamber, saying it will not withdraw its stance on the improper presentation of a motion by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, seeking for resignation of communications and digital economy minister, Dr. Isa Pantami. In a statement by the House spokesman, Hon. […]
News

Non-assent of Electoral Act: APC’s plot to reject e-transmission of results –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the rejection of the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari in its entirety was a ploy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to reject electronic transmission of election results. The party stated that the injection of direct primaries into the bill was to ensure that […]
News

EdoJobs boosts tech education, donates laboratories

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Skills Development Agency, Edo- Jobs, has donated laboratory equipment to secondary schools that emerged winners of science quiz competition for government-owned senior secondary schools in the state. Addressing journalists after presenting the equipment to the schools, Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Science and Technology, Mrs. Birgitta Eno Okodugha, said the donation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica