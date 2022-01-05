Chieftaincy tussle: Ortom not interested in who becomes Och’Idoma – Commissioner

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that he has nothing personal to gain from who becomes the new paramount ruler of Idoma nation. The governor came under serious attack by critics of his administration for allegedly interfering in the selection process of the paramount ruler, a situation that prompted protest and condemnation from some Idoma groups. But, addressing a news conference in Makurdi, the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, who also doubles as supervising Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ekpe Ogbu, denied the governor’s involvement in the matter.

He said: “His Excellency, Samuel Ortom has nothing personal to gain from who becomes the Och’Idoma and therefore had no reason to be interested in a particular candidate. “His only promise was that he would stand by the choice of the people of Idoma Kingdom and that is what he has done. The new Och’Idoma is a product of a transparent, fair and lawful process. The vituperations of the Ochetoha K’Idoma on the issue are totally baseless, unfounded and should be completely ignored.”

