Chigan Madu: Impacting Nigeria’s upcoming movie, content creators

Charles Maduemezia, who is fondly referred to as ‘Chigan Madu’, a cinematographer and content creator per excellence, is fast establishing himself as a trailblazer in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Chigan Madu is showing the true leadership that comes with his experience in the sector. He is becoming a highly respected movie producer, with 11 years of working experience in digital content creation, filmmaking and entrepreneurship.

Social media skits produced by Maduemezia are unique and stand him outq as one of Nigeria’s finest.

The 2021 movie directed by Mc Makopolo and produced by the Lagos-born media entrepreneur; ‘The Prank Movie: Human Parts Saga’, was the talk of the town and favourite of cinemas across the country, hitting the Box Office.

Chigan Madu, who is the founder and CEO of CM Music Worldwide, a record label in the country, is providing the platform for a number of up-and-coming artistes to help them reach stardom.

The Delta State indigene has worked with several homegrown comedians, helping to produce and direct their skits.

As part of Impacting the industry, the music executive is providing a platform to assist content creators in the country get financial returns on their ideas.

“My Achievement so far this year has been able to impact knowledge into upcoming movie producers/ content creators.

“Many creators out there look for ways on how to monetize thier content/videos on all social media platform like Facebook etc. So I launched an Ebook  On Amazon To help alot of them out there,” Chigan Madu stated.

 

