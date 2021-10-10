Chigbo takes charge of GOCOP

She has been on the journalism turf for almost three decades cutting her teeth in business reporting. She is the founder of Real News Magazine. She rose to her peak in the defunct Newswatch Magazine, where she rose to the post of General Editor before she moved on to publish her own online Magazine- the Realnews.

She had also worked with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN). Last week, Ms. Maureen Chigbo, became the new president of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) for the next two years.

She will serve for two years first and is eligible for re-election for an additional two-year term.

Chigbo takes over from the publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, who has served out two full terms of two years each.

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Guild on Wednesday in Lagos, Chigbo was elected the fourth President of GOCOP alongside 14 others as the new set of the organisation’s executive committee members.

Elected also at the AGM were Messrs Max Amuchie, Horatius Egua, James Umeh; Akeem Oyetunji; Raymond Ukaegbu and Tony Edike as zonal coordinators for the North-Central; North-East, North-West, South-West, South-South and South-East respectively.

Chigbo pledged to do her best in uplifting the ideals of GOCOP. She also promised to work hard to uphold and deepen the credibility of the association.

GOCOP is a registered non-governmental, non-partisan, non-profit organisation, comprising owners of online publications, who previously worked as professional journalists in major mainstream media organisations

