Chigbo urges medical students to use social media positively

The publisher of Realnews Magazine Online, Maureen Chigbo, has enjoined medical students of Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State, to shun spending hours on social media so as not to perform poorly in their academic studies. Chigbo, who is also the president of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, stated this while speaking on “Social Media in Medical Training and Profession,” at the symposium organised by Nigerian Medical Students Association,NiMSA, Preclinical Forum, North Central in collaboration with Bingham University Medical Students Association at the Architecture auditorium, Bingham University, Karu. According to her, social media addiction can negatively affect academic performance, citing scholarly studies which showed that students who spend up to three hours on social media performed poorly. Quoting a study done by Bhandakar Ajay et al in 2020, she said that 41.5 per cent of students use social media for up to three hours per day.

WhatsApp, 98.25 per cent and YouTube, 91.75 per cent were the most commonly used social media application by the students while 73.3 per cent used social media to read health-related news; 71.5 per cent used it to complete assignments and more than 50 per cent used it for seminar preparations. However, the study showed that the “academic performance of female students was better than male students.

