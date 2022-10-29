Arts & Entertainments

Chike, Cobhams, others to perform at Tee-A’s Rhythm and Blues

Multiple award-winning comedian and pioneer of standup comedy, Tee-A, will host a few of Nigerian R’n’B royalties at his upcoming Rhythm and Blues Concert scheduled for the fourth quarter at the Eko Hotel and Suites tomorrow. Chike, Cobhams, Style plus, PRAIZ, Alternate Sounds, and Iyanya, will be recorded as the debut headliners in the concert’s history that will annually celebrate the unique and classic rhythm and blues sounds originating from Nigeria.

Doubling as the show’s director, Tee-A, is set to record another successful production in the annals of the Nigerian entertainment industry following his highly successful shows: Live and Naked and Tyme Out with Tee-A. Serving as an Ode to the R’n’B genre, the ace comedian whose career spans various other fields such as writing and presenting, as well as being an entrepreneur, noted that the R’n’B genre has played a significant role in the advancement of other music genres that have become mainstream today. Speaking about the motive to establish the platform, Tee-A said; “I have always been a huge fan of Nigerian and international R ‘n’ B music and I feel that we should showcase and celebrate our big R ‘n’ B stars too to the world.”

 

