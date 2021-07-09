Arts & Entertainments

Chike: I feel defied when a lady asks when she is seeing me

Talented Nigerian fast-rising musician, Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, otherwise known as Chike, recently opened up on a particular question he gets from ladies that makes him feels uneasy.Taking to his verified Instagram page via his story, the music star revealed that he did not like it when ladies asked him when he would come and see them. According to the ‘Boo’ of the Booless star, the question makes him feel a bit violated. In his words: “When a lady says when am I seeing you, I feel a bit violated.”

Not stopping there, Chike went ahead to add that the question made him realise how ladies probably feel when men also tell them ‘when are you coming to my house?’ “Now I know how you ladies feel when the guys keep saying when are you coming to my house? E de be like hand de touch me” The music star said that particular question he gets from ladies makes it feel like he is being touched. The popular love singer recently put out the visuals for ‘Roju’, one of his hit singles.

The track, which is the 6th song from his debut album ‘Boo of the Booless’, was released alongside 13 other tracks in 2020. The video, which is directed by Pinkline, borrows broadly from the rich and beautiful cultures of Nigerian major tribes — Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba.

