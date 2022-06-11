Chike: Nigerian music is being represented properly at home, abroad

In the last two years, Chike- Ezekpeazu Osebuka better known by the stage name ‘ Chike’ has dominated the music space with his lovey-dovey style of music which has sprang top notch collaborations with big names that include Olamide, Mayorkun, Simi among others. A product of reality TV show, in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Chike spoke on his path to being an ultimate entertainer among other issues. Excerpts…

You competed in a reality singing competition and made your mark. Do you think that these competitions help up and coming artistes gain recognition in the industry, give them leverage?

It’s a starting point. I’ll talk about my experience; the competitions I did over five, six years ago played a huge role in helping me find my balance and in making me believe that there is a future for me as an artiste. It made me believe that as an artiste, there’s a future and people that are willing to listen to what I have to say, because even after the competition, I had fans, supporters and lovers saying they look forward to getting original music from me, and I can tell you that encouraged me. When the drama was off, it encouraged me to go back and create music. It gives you your first listeners.

Critics say your generation has changed how Nigerians consume our music/sound. Was this a deliberate effort or you simply stayed true to your sound?

Honestly, I think right now, there’s a lot of music out there and people are supposed to do more music within their comfort zone. You don’t rely on certain outputs of music anymore; so I just think people are getting to make their own choices on what they want to listen to. As a music creator, I’m just going to keep doing what I love, what I understand how to do best.

What’s next, following the release of your album?

To be honest, I’ve just been making more music, juggling every other thing that happened in between that, trying to tell more stories that can connect to my fans the way my first album connected to them. Sometimes, it’s a slow process and sometimes things just speed up, but the truth is, new albums will follow. With the constant demand for more music, I’m sure that wait is going to be over soon.

2021 was tagged the year that saw the rise of creativity. Do you agree and how did it affect you as a creative?

2021 saw the rise of creativity for sure, I think a lot of the things even went more digital in terms of content, so everybody just knew that you could create something with your device and expose it with your device, and I think everybody just went for it. So, I can say that I believe more people realised that ‘yes, I can be heard’, and the digital platforms made it easy to access them. They made it easy to kind of be a signboard for this stage.

You had the ‘No Music, No Life’ concert last year. What was the experience like and should we expect a bigger edition this year?

It was amazing. The turnout was fantastic for me, and everybody that knows me knows I enjoy live music. Give me a live band and I’ll give you more than what you bargained for. I’m happy that we could put that together on such a short notice. We found a sponsor who was able to weigh in the way they could and most importantly the way that people came out to listen, to show love, show support, it was packed, it was successful, and these are the things most artistes would want to see, and it may encourage them in their career. I can tell you that I’m encouraged, and I’ll do way bigger in 2022.

The Nigerian music industry comes with its peculiar challenges. Which do you still experience doing music in Nigeria?

There are challenges everywhere, not just in the music industry. Most times, what could be a challenge for me is because I might want to genuinely create something that I hope people will connect with and then they just want to hear something else. It takes a strong mind to just keep going and doing what you feel like talking about because at the end people might come back to you. Most importantly, you need to be on you’re A-game and talk about someone’s story or your own story or your own journey with your full chest. You’re telling people yes; this is what I want you to listen to.

If you could change anything about the entertainment industry, what would that be?

A lot of things in the music industry are already changing. Right now, a lot of people can create music and be able to see returns from that music; at least people still buy music, thanks to the expansion or the accessibility of digital platforms here. So, I could tell you that things are really changing in the industry, but I don’t know how much faster any other person would like it to go. I would like it to go faster too, but I think we’re at a good place. At least our music is being represented properly here and abroad. So those doors being opened are a positive change already.

Any body of work coming?

Yes. My album is coming; it’s called the Brother’s Keeper.

Your songs are mostly on love. Does your love life impact on your music?

In my opinion, I really think that at least 80% of the songs out there right now are love songs, it’s just the way people attack them, the way the creators, creatives attack them. Me, I attack it most times from a mushy point of view, so it always looks more lovey-dovey than it would look in the music world. My love life is alright, we’re doing fine, that’s the most I genuinely want to say.

What would you say love means to you, seeing as you are Nigeria’s favourite love doctor?

Love is being present, love is sacrifice. What I mean by being present is being someone that can be counted on.

Any plans to become an all-around entertainer?

Funnily enough, after my reality shows, I went into movies for like two years and the income from that actually paid for my music. I’m so excited, I did a couple of movies in 2021 and this year, but you know those things take time so definitely, I’m already on my path to being an all-around entertainer.

