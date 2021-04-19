Chikodinaka Agidi Roseline emerges Miss Abia, carts away brand new car

After a rigorous process and several postponements, a beauty queen has emerged at the Miss Abia State Beauty Pageant.

Already the new queen, Chikodinaka Agidi Roseline has gone home with a brand new car and cash prize of N200,000 amongst other prizes.

The pageant, was organised by Hands Across the Globe Foundation, a non profit oriented organisation with bias for service to humanity, in conjunction with Gees Concept Modeling Company in Abia State, and the state government to mentor young people on character and composure.

The pageant, which was devoid of any exposure of body parts associated with the swim suit catwalk, also had Miss Chikodinaka apart from the star price of a car, cash and modelling contracts, also won a seven-day holiday to Dubai.

The state government, while announcing the new queen at the Michael Okpara Auditorium Umuahia, venue of the contest, said Miss Chikodinaka will act as an ambassador and a role model to the younger generation.

The first and second runners up went home with a cash prizes of N200, 000 and N150, 000 and scholarships respectively.

The pageant was organised in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Office of the SSA to the Governor on Arts and Culture and Ambassadors for Hands Across the Globe Foundation

Many have argued that beauty and physical endowment are an integral part of the selection process; but more emphasis was placed on the charisma, character, carriage, composure and communication skills of the contestants.

To qualify, contestants had to hail from Abia State or had resided in the state for two year or more to be selected as a representative for each council.

Earlier, the regional pageant had produced three regional Queens Abia North, Abia South and Abia Central Queen.

The outbreak of COVID-19 last year had caused the organisers to postpone the event severally, until when history was finally made on April 11, 2021.

