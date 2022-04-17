News

Child cancer: Low awareness, others hinder fight against scourge –CLCF

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

may never win the war against child cancer until awareness about the medical condition is scaled up and access world class to medical facilities is improved. Board member, Children Living with Cancer Foundation (CLCF), Omu Obilo, said this at an event to mark this year’s International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) with the theme:’Through your Hands”.

According to Obilo,the annual event provides an opportunity for stakeholders to raise awareness about child cancer, how it can be avoided and dispel the erroneous belief that what can be done about it.

And to also let people know that there’s hope. Fielding questions from  journalists on the 19-year-old journey of the foundation and why March 31 was chosen to celebrate the Childhood Cancer Day, she said: “The celebration started on the 15th of February. You are allowed to choose a day to celebrate till March 31.

Today is actually the last day for any country to choose. “It’s a period where you create awareness for its existence. Childhood cancer is peculiar because a lot of people don’t know that children have cancer.

Because it’s not in our faces there is a tendency for people to forget. It’s a period to raise awareness about child cancer. How it can be avoided, what can be done about it. And to also let people know that there’s hope, that there’s a cure

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN defends stance on crypto-currency

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has strongly defended its decision to order financial and non-bank financial institutions in the country to identify and ensure immediate closure of the accounts of individuals and firms transacting in or operating crypto-currency exchanges.   In a statement issued last night, the apex bank said most of the comments […]
News

Meet Chibuike Igbokwe known as WHITE LION

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Professionally known as WHITE LION, Chibuike Steven Igbokwe is a South African based singer, songwriter and afro hiphop artist. Born in Lagos, Nigeria to Nnewi, Anambra State, parents on 18th April 1995, He began his musical career in 2012/2013. He didn’t release any music professionally though till 2018. He continued with releases in 2019 with […]
News

FG approves national policy on internal displacement

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Federal Executive Council has approved the National Policy on Internal Displacement. This followed a policy presentation made by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, yesterday at the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja. In her presentation, the minister noted that the policy will provide a platform for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica