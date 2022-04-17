Child cancer: Low awareness, others hinder fight against scourge –CLCF

may never win the war against child cancer until awareness about the medical condition is scaled up and access world class to medical facilities is improved. Board member, Children Living with Cancer Foundation (CLCF), Omu Obilo, said this at an event to mark this year’s International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) with the theme:’Through your Hands”.

According to Obilo,the annual event provides an opportunity for stakeholders to raise awareness about child cancer, how it can be avoided and dispel the erroneous belief that what can be done about it.

And to also let people know that there’s hope. Fielding questions from journalists on the 19-year-old journey of the foundation and why March 31 was chosen to celebrate the Childhood Cancer Day, she said: “The celebration started on the 15th of February. You are allowed to choose a day to celebrate till March 31.

Today is actually the last day for any country to choose. “It’s a period where you create awareness for its existence. Childhood cancer is peculiar because a lot of people don’t know that children have cancer.

Because it’s not in our faces there is a tendency for people to forget. It’s a period to raise awareness about child cancer. How it can be avoided, what can be done about it. And to also let people know that there’s hope, that there’s a cure

