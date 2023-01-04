Metro & Crime

Child Defilement: ‘Dr. Olaleye used lubricant on victim’s private part’ – Witness

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

Justice Raheem Oshodi of an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court was on Wednesday informed that a Lagos-based medical doctor, Femi Olaleye, sometimes applied lubricant on the vagina of his alleged victim (names withheld) before penetration.

The information was given by a medical and forensic expert at Mirabel Centre, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, Dr. Akinbunmi Oyebimpe while being led in evidence by the Director, Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) Dr. Jide Martins.

It is recalled that Dr. Olaleye is answering questions to a two-count charge of child defilement and penetration before the judge.

In her testimony as the fifth prosecution witness, Dr. Oyebimpe specifically revealed that the defendant would give the victim some pills to use after the assault to prevent pregnancy.

 

