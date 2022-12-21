Child Defilement: Judge closes court against journalists, public 

*As alleged victim testifies in charge against Lagos-based doctor, Olaleye

Justice Rahmon Oshodi of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Wednesday, ordered that his courtroom be closed to members of the public, including journalists, and asked the defence to nominate anyone to attend the defilement trial against the Managing Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Dr. Femi Olaleye,

The judge arrived at the decision, after counsel to the Lagos State Government, Babajide Martins, prayed the court to put into consideration the provision of Section 36(6)(a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which mandates a court to disallow members of the public from being present in the courtroom in the interest of the welfare of the alleged victim.

However, in his response, the lead lawyer for the defence and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Babatunde Ogala, said, though the witness had attained adulthood, he would not object to the application based on morality.

The 18-year-old victim, whose names are withheld to protect her identity, arrived at the court with her face covered with a shawl in the company of some family members, including the wife of the defendant who filed the complaint against him.

She had attended the day’s proceedings, apparently to testify before Justice Oshodi.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...