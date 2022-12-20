Metro & Crime

Child Defilement: Wife testifies against Lagos-based doctor, Olaleye

Justice Ramon Oshodi of an Ikeja Special and Sexual Offences Court yesterday heard of how Dr. Olufemi Olaleye of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, allegedly defiled and sexually penetrated a 15-year-old minor during her stay with them. The judge was specifically informed by the wife of the medical doctor, Mrs. Aderemi Fagbemi Olaleye, that her husband defiled and sexually penetrated a 15-yearold minor during her stay with them. It would be recalled that Dr. Olaleye is standing trial over the alleged defilement and sexual penetration of the minor. While giving evidence before the court, Mrs. Olaleye, who is an economist, entrepreneur in Real Estate and merchandise who has been married to the defendant for 11 years, narrated to the trial judge, that the girl confessed to a relative and their driver that the doctor has been sleeping with her and threatening to kill her and the witness if she tells anyone.

While being led in evidence-inchief by the Director, Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins, the complainant said on oath, “My lord, on 27th November, 2021, my second cousin told my aunt who is my mother’s sister that since March 2020, Femi has been sexually abusing her and introduced her to pornography, from there he graduated to oral sex with her and that he does this in different places in the home where there are no cameras. He does this around 2:00 a.m.” According to the witness, she reported the matter to the police, and investigations were carried out on the defendant and the victim to unravel the truth. Mrs. Olaleye argued that in the presence of her husband’s lawyer, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), who happened to be his patient, said she takes her two children to the defendant’s hospital. According to the witness, “She faced him and said what do you have to say to what your wife has said. He broke down in tears that he was having carnal knowledge of her. He admitted to fingering her and having oral sex with her.” Adding that the matter was referred to the Gender Section of the Lagos State Police Command, she said one Police Inspector Esther told her that the victim was not lying about the incident. The witness, who claimed that her child also told her that she had seen her husband undress the minor sometimes, stated that “She didn’t want me to be sad. There was no time since November 2021 that Femi had denied the allegations, he had spoken to me about apologising to the whole family and the victim, stating it was the work of the devil.” In noting that her husband checked himself into a rehabilitation home; Grace Cottage Clinics in Ilupeju, Mrs. Olaleye added: “The psychologist at the rehabilitation centre reached out to me that he had a diagnosis of sex addiction and that I should go back to history and that if not, my daughter can be a victim and that I should cooperate with them.”

 

