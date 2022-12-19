News

Child Defilement: Wife testifies against Lagos-based doctor, Olaleye

Justice Ramon Oshodi of an Ikeja Special and Sexual Offences Court Monday heard of how Dr. Olufemi Olaleye of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation allegedly defiled and sexually penetrated a 15-year-old minor during her stay with them.

The judge was specifically informed by the wife of the medical doctor, Mrs. Aderemi Fagbemi Olaleye that her husband defiled and sexually penetrated the minor during her stay with them.

It would be recalled that Dr. Olaleye is standing trial over the alleged defilement and sexual penetration of the minor.

While giving evidence before the court, Mrs. Olaleye, who is an economist, entrepreneur in real estate and merchandise who has been married to the defendant for 11 years, narrated to the trial judge, that the girl confessed to a relative and their driver that the doctor has been sleeping with her and threatening to kill her and the witness if she tells anyone.

 

