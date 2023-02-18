Child education: Rebuilding foundational literacy in Borno after Boko Haram devastation

•71% of schools in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe have unqualified teachers -UNICEF

…trains over 18,000 educators under GPE $21.4 million intervention grant

The challenges of out-of-school children and the learning crisis in the education sector remain major issues in Nigeria. Access to education is improving but remains inequitable, especially in the North-East where children are still experiencing a severe learning dilemma. Isioma Madike, who was in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital recently, reports

The socio-political crisis that Nigeria has gone through and still going through appears to have changed the landscape of the country’s education sector. Nigeria’s vulnerability to climate risks, and the different crises it has endured (including the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, and the COVID-19 pandemic), with its economic circumstances have too often impeded the achievement of its education objectives.

So, the challenges on the road to quality and inclusive education for all are considerable. They include poor quality teaching, quasi-exponential growth in the number of students at all levels driven by a strong demographic surge. Others are limited teacher training, and a lack of infrastructure and teaching materials.

This grim situation is more pathetic in the North-East region where most of these crises have been more visible. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), only 29 per cent of schools in the North-East have teachers with the minimum qualification, representing 71 per cent of schools in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states that are operating with unqualified teachers. In what looks like a confirmation of these statistics, the Borno State government said that it has lost more than 400 teachers to the activities of the insurgents in the last 10 years.

The Executive Secretary of Borno State Universal Basic Education Board, Professor Bulama Kagu, while lamenting this misfortune caused by over a decade of insurgencies in the North- East, said the state is only recovering from the ravages to the education sector.

Kagu’s reaction was contained in his welcome address at a one-day media dialogue and field trip organised by the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) in collaboration with UNICEF which took place in Maiduguri on February 8. Participants used the occasion to individually assess UNICEF’s support to fast-track results for children in the education sector and the toll that poverty and insecurity have taken in the North-East, especially in Borno State.

Phuong Nguyen, UNICEF Chief of Maiduguri Field Office, who spoke to this reporter after the meeting, said her organisation was concerned by the catastrophic destruction of schools and displacement of people including children in the North-East. She nevertheless revealed that the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) has approved an Accelerated Fund grant to the tune of $21.4 million for the building and rehabilitation of classrooms, provision of instructional materials and training of teachers in the BAY states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. Nguyen added that the average pupil-teacher ratio is 124 to 1, and that almost half of all schools need rehabilitation. According to her, only 47 per cent of schools in Borno State have furniture with lower proportions in Yobe (32 per cent) and Adamawa (26 per cent).

She also disclosed that about 1.9 million boys, girls and youths affected by the Boko Haram conflict are without access to basic quality education in the region, noting that this is inclusive of 56 per cent of displaced children who are out of school.

The challenges of out-of-school children and the learning crisis in the education sector, she further said, remained issues that UNICEF and other stakeholders are working to address to ensure that every child has the opportunity that education confers and be equipped with skills to survive and contribute positively to society. Nguyen said: “One major accomplishment, however, is the teacher’s training programme of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Accelerated Funding (AF) project.

“This is an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Teachers Institute (NTI), and the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). “The training programme has supported over 18,000 unqualified teachers working in North-East Nigeria to study and pass the TRCN’s qualifying examination.” According to her, one million girls and boys would benefit as these newly certified teachers return to their classrooms equipped with modern and effective teaching methods, including the skills to provide gender-sensitive and psychosocial support to learners. She added that classrooms in at least 50 schools have been renovated and 50 temporary learning spaces constructed while the capacity of 438 education officials has been strengthened on education-in-emergency leadership, and result-based planning and budgeting. While dissecting the situation, Professor Kagu noted that Borno State is gradually recovering from the devastation, especially with the quick intervention of the GPE, UNICEF, and other international organisations working in synergy with the Nigerian government to see that peace is restored to the region.

He said the government, with the support of GPE, has been building “proximity schools” in areas with large populations where higher numbers of children, especially girls, live. For proof, every weekday, Fatima Musa walks a few meters to Yerwa Peace Estate Primary School in Maiduguri. Initially she felt afraid on these walks, but her area has since been rebuilt and become calm and developed, with more people and houses, after the insurgency that left most parts of Borno, particularly Maiduguri in ruins. Today, she often walks with friends to school, confidently. At 13, Fatima is in primary six, and flourishing at school.

She is proud that she always sits in the front row and participates in class, where she is one of the top pupils. “I want to be a teacher of religious studies because religion is very important in my society. It sets the rules for communities and helps society know the difference between good and evil. A lot of people don’t understand this and I want to teach them,” she added in flawless English.

Having a school so close to home makes Fatima one of the more fortunate girls in her neighbourhood, but her situation is not without challenges. Her school, she said, doesn’t have enough teachers, which means that she and her peers are not adequately prepared for their yearend examinations. Interestingly, Fatima’s story is not a lone case. Halima, a 14-year-old in another GPE funded school, was happy to have returned to the classroom. She was delighted at the turn of events as, according to her, having the opportunity to continue her studies was the best thing that has happened to her in life.

“Thanks to the learning support programme, my English has improved. I can see for myself that my skill level has increased, and I can measure the progress I’ve made since I started coming to this school to study,” she said. Halima is in the sixth year of the education cycle at Moduganari Primary School also in Maiduguri. She lives in the metropolis of Maiduguri, which was the theater of the Boko Haram war. She goes to school on a regular basis, where she takes part in learning and academic support activities provided by the GPE and its partners.

Fatima and Halima’s testaments best illustrate the devastating effect the crises have had on learning in this region, especially at the primary level. In the wake of the “madness”, many schools were destroyed or vandalised and several teachers killed as the children suffered psychological injuries in their search for knowledge. However, the ongoing renovation that many of the destroyed and vandalised schools have witnessed has gradually but steadily attracted the children back to school. Nguyen, who was happy hearing the testimonies of the pupils, said over 500,000 children have been provided with learning materials thus far.

The capacity of 438 education officials, she added, has been strengthened on education-in-emergency leadership, and result-based planning and budgeting. The government’s feeding system that caters mostly to the indigent is also an added impetus to this growing trend. Nonetheless, the dearth of qualified teachers is ominous, a situation that could cause some drawbacks to any meaningful intervention by government and its non-governmental partners. One of the graduate teachers from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Accelerated Funding (AF) project, who identified herself simply as Amina, told this reporter that the issues mentioned above are what the GPEAF project was set up to address. For her, the knowledge from the programme has been invaluable.

She had taught for 13 years before her upgrade. She is glad that the training has been able to improve not only her knowledge but has reflected in the assimilation of what is being taught by the pupils. Amina said: “There has been remarkable improvement in both teaching and learning ever since. The lack of teachers is still an issue in the areas where we have renovated schools and there are a lot of students.

It’s a problem of shifting demographics and the movement of people. In general it tends to be solved; it just takes time. “First, schools should have textbooks. It is easier to learn when pupils can listen to the teacher and then go and read about what they learned in a textbook. Also, teachers should have a variety of textbooks, not just one, because that is boring. So, this is a big problem for us but it’s been addressed.” For 22-year-old Fatima Yusuf, a volunteer teacher at Yerwa Peace Estate Primary School, Maiduguri, lending a helping hand was inevitable since it was obvious the school had shortage of teachers.

Her two younger siblings attend the school and have on a daily basis given Yusuf an update of the teacher situation in the school. Aside from stories from her younger sisters, she was overwhelmed with worries from the public school administrators in the state, calling for volunteer teachers to shore up the inadequate population of primary school teachers. Out of compassion and the willingness to contribute her little quota in this regard, Yusuf approached Mallam Kolomi Goni Mustapha, the Head Teacher at the primary school, to express her desire to help out. She said: “I was surprised to see my request given express approval.

Ever since, I have found satisfaction in a profession for which I had no formal training. It’s been challenging but I’m kind of fulfilled with the expression of love from the pupils. That to me is the greatest gratification I have had all my life. “However, I am determined to make a difference, because my volunteering was to contribute to the growth and development of the children. Besides, my parents and siblings have also encouraged me to carry on, and to be honest, I am not bothered about not being paid.” Yusuf’s courage mirrors the situation that the North-East of Nigeria has faced since the insurgence that has ravaged the area for over a decade now.

Her contribution may not attract much attention, but the locals, who value what she does, appreciate her because humanity is attached to her resolve. The Borno State government, it was learnt, has made significant progress in recent times in ensuring more children have access to, and complete, primary schools.

The government, with support from GPE, has built more schools in both the metropolis and remote areas with high populations to meet the demand. Even though challenges such as education access, quality, and inclusiveness remain, along with data collection challenges, Kagu acknowledged that, “financing from GPE, which is the largest donor of education funds in the country, is making a real difference.” The BAY states emergency teacher upgrading training and re-training, programme, which was officially launched on February 2, 2021, was to ensure the following: Improve equality in access, quality learning with a focus on fundamental and transferable skills and governance and mitigate challenges and respond to urgent educational needs emerging from the protracted crisis in the North-East region. Others are the COVID-19 and the gaps identified by the Joint Education Needs Assessment of Education Clusters, the policies and strategic priorities by the three states in the various education sector plans and the state sector operational plans to reduce the number of out-ofschool children. It was meant to establish robust teacher recruitment systems, address protection issues and strengthen leadership capacity for education in emergency for long sustainability.

It also aimed at improving education access, learning outcomes and continuity in learning for conflict-affected children in safe and protective environments of the North-East. NTI provided the need for collaboration with TRCN in rolling-out the training through a blended approach.

This consists of face-to-face and on-line academic activities to train the unqualified teachers within two years. Director General & Chief Executive, NTI, Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, however, said in each of the three states, the teachers were categorised into three groups to undergo training and certification in the following programmes: Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE); Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE); and Pivotal Teacher Training Programme (PTTP). By participating in a-12 week teaching practice exercise supervised by qualified colleagues, according to the Prof, the capacities and competencies in classroom interactions with learners have generally improved.

More than 82.59 per cent were said to have passed during their teaching practice exercise. Maitafsir said: “The team work and problem solving skills of the candidates, as well as the ability to communicate effectively with others, have been developed through the conduct of project writing. “Again, more than 78.03% of the trained teachers have successfully passed in their project writing. And their capacity to manipulate digital tools to foster teaching and learning in a digital environment has also been developed. “At the beginning of the training, only 4.55% of the teachers could assess and utilise the learning management system of the Institute. As at today, 76.24 per cent passed the skills and has the ability to effectively utilise the LMS.

“The reading ability of the students has also improved by 93.75%. At the beginning of the training, the literacy rate of the trained teachers has been identified as 76%, with the provision of course books to them, their reading ability has improved by 96.58%.” Ugo Ali Lawrence also said that the TRCN has a strict regime of enforcing standards it can’t compromise. He said as a proof, only 8,999 of the 13, 488 teachers that sat for the qualifying examination in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, were certified fit. “There are no alternatives to ensuring that the right things are done because the future of Nigeria is at stake and the TRCN will not compromise quality.” In like manner, the Education Specialist at UNICEF, Maiduguri, Mallam Mustapha Shehu, while calling on the government to make schools a safe haven, talked about the innovative use of data for clear presentation of statistics. The children, he also said, must be provided with school essentials if they must flourish.

