Child kidnappings a heart-breaking disaster, says UNICEF

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has condemned in strong terms the incessant kidnappings of children in the North, describing it a heartbreaking disaster. Speaking on Monday at a partnership and network strengthening meeting with Kano media, the Chief of Field Office, Maulid Warfa, UNICEF Field Office, Kano, described kidnapping of children as a heart-breaking disaster that needed urgent government’s intervention. According to him, the issue of kidnappings and child labour in northern Nigeria was worrisome, noting that UNICEF lacked the power to stop it, but to support the government’s policies on child right and the victims.

“We condemn in the strongest time, the incessant kidnappings of children and child labour in Kano State and northern Nigeria. “In my life, I have never ever seen mass kidnappings of children like this. We therefore, call on the government to urgently check the problem. “UNICEF is not a government.

We don’t have the power; we don’t have the arms to stop kidnapping. We just support the government’s policies. We can only support the victims of kidnappings and child labour, especially when they are traumatized, we can support them overcome that problem,” Warfa said.

