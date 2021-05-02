Child Molestation: celebritiestake sides over Baba Ijesha’s likely release

The fight is getting tougher among celebrities who are divided on the child molestation case against popular comedian, Baba Ijesha.

Nollywood actress and Instagram comic sensation, Iyabo Ojo has released several videos that shows she is not sitting on the fence about the issue. She called out Yomi Fabiyi who seems to have a different opinion about the arrest of Baba Ijesha.

Fabiyi had claimed that the suspect was innocent until proven guilty. Iyabo Ojo was most furious that Fabiyi and many other Nigerians were asking for the video of the minor being molested to be released to the public as proof that the accused committed the crime.

Ojo’s argument was that on no circumstance should the video of a minor in such a compromising situation be released to the public, stressing that it would be too damaging to the girl’s future. Few days after stating that the accused should feel the full weight of the law, the news of Baba Ijesha’s impending release flooded the blogs.

The actress, who said she was once a victim of sexual abuse has continued to alert the public that the accused may go free without proper investigation and trial. Other celebrities like Tonto Dike have joined Ojo in demanding full weight of the law on the case.

She challenged the Lagos State Government over reports that Baba Ijesha may be released on bail.

According to her, the case should be transferred to Abuja if necessary.

The mother of one also called on her colleagues to stop fighting over comedian Baba Ijesha and focus on the real issue. In her post on social media, Tonto Dike asked her colleagues to stop fighting each other, that this may be a plan to drive attention away from the real fight.

So far, the emotional outburst of different celebrities is gradually generating attention on the case.

Baba Ijesha was arrested last week for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl. Presently, it is one of the hottest topics in the entertainment circle which many are anxious to know the outcome

