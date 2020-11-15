News

Child mortality: Rotary to complement Ogun’s efforts

The Rotary International, through Rotary Action Group on Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health has said it would continue to complement Ogun State government in reducing maternal and child mortality rates in the state.

 

Rotary said it organised a community dialogue for stakeholders on maternity and childcare across the state, addressing the issue of maternity and child mortality rate in the state.

 

Speaking during the Community Dialogue held in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government, the Project State Chairman, Rtn. (Dr.) Hassan Adelakun, hinted that the active involvement of concerned stakeholders would help the state in achieving its goals of reducing maternal and child mortality rates to the barest minimum.

 

Adelakun identified ignorance on maternity care, family planning, immunisation, childhood illness management as factors affecting both mothers and children health.

 

He said: “There are free family planning services in our public centres. Nigeria records over 512 maternal mortality per 100, 000 births now, while the under fivemortality ratio in Nigeria is 201 per 1000 live births.

 

“This means that one in five Nigerian children never reach the age of 5, infant deaths which account for half of child mortality have increased from what they were in 1990. Indeed, it was the worst in the world,” he stressed.

 

Adelakun said most of the deaths were preventable, noting that part of the ongoing activities of the project was training of doctors, nurses, midwives and family planning providers in Ogun, Oyo and Lagos states, especially on maternal and child health and safe family planning methods.

 

However, the Head General Hospital, Ayetoro, Dr. Olawale Maku encouraged participants to spread the crusade of the benefits among their members for it to be widely embraced.

