Child Trafficking: NIS operatives rescues 12-year-old Beninoise boy in Bayelsa

The Nigeria Immigration Service Bayelsa State has rescued a 12-year-old boy identified as Tobi Fred who is from Banigbe-Lokossa region of Cotonou, in Benin Republic.

The boy was said to have been found wandering at a checkpoint during a patrol assignment at the Yenagoa Tollgate.

The NIS, in a statement issued on Monday via electronic mail and signed by the state comptroller general, Sunday James, stated that the minor aged 12 was found wandering around near the checkpoint.

He said the NIS Bayelsa Command has taken up the rehabilitation of the underage who needs medical care and nourishment before being handed over to the Bennoise community to unite him with his parents in Banigbe-Lokossa.

