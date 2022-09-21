Childhood cancer is real as advocates seek treatment support

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Phinny’s Talent Studio, Josephine Israel-Iwatan in collaboration with the Children Living with Cancer Cancer Foundation, has alerted the populace about the burden of child cancer patients, and called for support to curb rising cases of deaths in that sphere.

Israel-Iwatan who made the call during the seventh art exhibition involving child cancer patients, as part of charity work to raise funds for the children, said that rising deaths being recorded among the patients has made it necessary for awareness to be created around the issue of childhood cancer.

The high point of the seventh art exhibition titled ‘Colours of Hope 2022’ was the drama staged by child cancer patients to highlight their plight over their parent’s inability to pay for treatment thereby leading to their untimely deaths. The event which was organised by Phinny’s Talent Studio in collaboration with CLWCF, has support from the Lagos State Government, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Nevana Productions, Blubloonig WORLD, among others. It was held in UNILAG last weekend.

Oluwatan who started to work with children who have cancer in 2016, said she got the idea from a person in her school, UNILAG, who hinted that these children could also participate in the production of artworks.

“As a graduate at the time, I had never heard children also have cancer. When you talk about breast cancer, prostate cancer and other forms of cancer, people know about them but what many don’t know is that children also suffer from cancer disease. I want to bring the attention of people to this issue so that we can all work together to help the children,” she said.

Israel-Iwatan said that one of the things that were paramount to saving the lives of thousands of children suffering cancer was early detection which would help them start getting the necessary treatments on time.

“I want to use this exhibition as a means to tell people out there that children have cancer but they don’t have to die from cancer. The only hope they have is early detection; they might not be the one to notice the symptoms early since they are still young.

The signs and symptoms of cancer may range from unusual persistent issues. Maybe you keep having headaches, feeling body aches or you see a white spot in the eye.”

Please avoid over-the-counter medication; go for the proper test and get properly diagnosed so you know what to do next for the kids,” she advised.

“People have been supporting the cause but they have to know that money is not the only thing that they can use to support the children. They can give toys so that at least they will use their time to be memorable while they are still with us.

People can also study with them and play with them because it relieves their spirit. If you go to the childhood cancer ward at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), child cancer patients on admission are always depressed because they have been there for a while; they need their spirit to be lifted. The government should support the children by sending teachers to go and teach them English, Mathematics and General Studies. When these children start treatment they can’t go to school anymore and the government was doing this before, I don’t know why they stopped,” she pleaded.

She implored everyone to join hands to win the fight against childhood cancer that was claiming the lives of young children in the country.

Also speaking at the event, the co-convener, Dr. Nneka Nwobbi who is founder of CLWCF, said that September was a Childhood Cancer Awareness month and every year, worldwide people try to create awareness for children living with cancer.

“This awareness is essential in our environment because of the total lack of awareness about childhood cancer in this environment. That is why we try to do as much as we can to get people to know that children have cancer.

One of the things that we do is to try and tell the story of a child every year so that Nigerians could understand what it means and know that it is not a foreign thing.

“For instance, out of 10 parents we interviewed, nine did not know that children have cancer. Why the remaining one knew but did not associate it with Nigerian children or African children because they only see it in movies. Based on this lack of awareness, we have children being brought in late for treatment, and even when they come, parents still don’t believe that children can have cancer. They take them away and go looking for a better diagnosis and by the time they come back the cancer would have been in the last stage, which means that the child most likely would not survive. That is why we are trying to create as much awareness as possible,” Nwobbi reiterated.

