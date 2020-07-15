News

Childhood maltreatment raises cardiovascular disease risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said all types of childhood maltreatment were associated with    state  a higher risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) in both men and women.

 

These are the findings of the new study published online in the journal ‘Heart’

 

To this end, “The authors recommended that such victims might benefit from early screening and interventions to prevent cardiovascular consequences.”

 

CVDs are the number one cause of death globally as more people die annually from CVDs than from any other cause, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

 

An estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, representing 31 per cent of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85 per cent are due to heart attack and stroke. Over three quarters of CVD deaths globally take place in low- and middleincome countries. CVD a class of diseases that involve the heart or blood vessels includes coronary artery diseases (CAD) such as angina and myocardial infarction and (commonly known as a heart attack).

 

Other CVDs include stroke, heart failure, hypertensive heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, cardiomyopathy, abnormal heart rhythms, congenital heart disease, among others.

 

Dr. Ana Luiza Gonçalves Soares, from the University of Bristol in the UK, and colleagues evaluated associations between childhood maltreatment and cardiovascular outcomes (CVD, hypertensive disease, ischemic heart disease [IHD], and cerebrovascular disease) among 157,311 participants from the U.K. Biobank.

 

They found that all types of maltreatment were associated with an increased risk for CVD and IHD in both sexes, the ‘Medical Xpress’ reported.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

15 patients die as Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries exceed 12,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  A total of 280 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing Nigeria’s total number of recoveries to 12,108. Fifteen patients were also confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications across the country on Tuesday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the figures on Tuesday night, adding that 503 […]
News

#Edo2020: Wike’ll lead PDP to victory – Atiku

Posted on Author Reporter

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the choice of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council is well deserved. Atiku is a member of the 77-man campaign council, which has governor of his home state, Adamawa, […]
News

NSITF crisis: Board opens up on MD’s suspension

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The brewing crisis between the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), took another dimension yesterday, as the NSITF board acknowledged receipt of a correspondence directing the suspension and investigation of some top management staff.   The Ministry last week noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the immediate, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: