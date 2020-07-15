Childhood maltreatment raises cardiovascular disease risk

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said all types of childhood maltreatment were associated with state a higher risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) in both men and women.

These are the findings of the new study published online in the journal ‘Heart’

To this end, “The authors recommended that such victims might benefit from early screening and interventions to prevent cardiovascular consequences.”

CVDs are the number one cause of death globally as more people die annually from CVDs than from any other cause, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

An estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, representing 31 per cent of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85 per cent are due to heart attack and stroke. Over three quarters of CVD deaths globally take place in low- and middleincome countries. CVD a class of diseases that involve the heart or blood vessels includes coronary artery diseases (CAD) such as angina and myocardial infarction and (commonly known as a heart attack).

Other CVDs include stroke, heart failure, hypertensive heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, cardiomyopathy, abnormal heart rhythms, congenital heart disease, among others.

Dr. Ana Luiza Gonçalves Soares, from the University of Bristol in the UK, and colleagues evaluated associations between childhood maltreatment and cardiovascular outcomes (CVD, hypertensive disease, ischemic heart disease [IHD], and cerebrovascular disease) among 157,311 participants from the U.K. Biobank.

They found that all types of maltreatment were associated with an increased risk for CVD and IHD in both sexes, the ‘Medical Xpress’ reported.

