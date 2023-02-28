Childless widow cries for help, as fraudsters steal her burial money

Mrs. Racheal Bolaji Fadele, a widow who is also childless, having lost her only child recently.

Realising her situation and also realising that she was getting old and would not want to be buried by the local government as a pauper, the 85-year-old widow, decided to make preparations for her burial, so she decided to put N1million aside for her burial.

But now, the money has been stolen from her bank account by unknown persons and she is crying for justice and asking the law enforcement agencies through the court to help recover her burial money.

Mrs. Fadele, said she saved the money for her burial cer- emony as she had no surviving child.

The only child she had, she said died a while ago. Speaking to reporters at the premises of the Akure Magistrate Court where a man suspected to have stolen the money, Mr Emmanuel Nwanpka was arraigned by the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NCDC) for conspiracy and felony, she said she worked and retired as a civil servant in Oyo State, but had to return home to Ondo State after the death of her only child.

Her words “I was saving the money for my feeding and also for my burial ceremony. I have no child and I do not want any relative to carry the burden of my funeral when I die. I am 85 years old and I do not know when I will die.”

Explaining how the money was stolen from her account in October 2022, Mrs Fadele said she received a call and the caller claimed to be from a first generation bank.

She said she responded to some questions and then over N1million was withdrawn from her account. Investigation revealed that the money was transferred to an Opay account belonging to one Nwankpa.

Further investigation showed that it was the cell phone of Nwankpa that was used to call Mrs. Fadele. Nwankpa was arrested after his banking transactions were blocked. He was arraigned on two count of fraudulent stealing, but he pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyer, Yinus Aliyu, told the court that his client was ready for an out of court settlement.

However, the Prosecuting Counsel, David Ebriku, informed the court that the suspect would be prosecuted even if he paid the money.

Ebriku in the charge preferred against the suspect said Nwankpa and others at large within the Akure Magistrate district conspired to commit felony by stealing #1.08million from the account of the widow.

Ebriku said the two-count offence was against the state and the suspect would be prosecuted even if he agreed to pay the stolen fund. The prosecution said he would call five witnesses to testify in the case.

Presiding Magistrate, T.N Aladejana granted the accused bail to the sum of N1million and two sureties in like sum. He adjourned the case to March 16, 2023 for hearing.

