Children are never this insecure, orphanage owners tell Buhari

Association of Orphanages and Homes Operators in Nigeria (ASOHON), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and law enforcement agencies to protect the Nigerian children from kidnappers. The ASOHON President, Dr. Gabriel Oyediji, made the appeal while addressing journalists at Egbeda, Lagos State. Oyediji said it was sad to realise the Nigerian children had never been so vulnerable and insecure in the history of Nigeria, as they were today.

According to him, the evergrowing insecurity in the country has exposed the Nigerian child to gory pictures of death and violence across the country, such that the Nigerian- child, has become a major victim of the disturbing situation.

He said: “Not only is he orphaned when his parents are kidnapped for ransom, attacked and killed by career criminals, he has now become the primary target of these blood-baying criminals. When in April 2014, 276 students of Government Science Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, were kidnapped by Boko Haram, the world was horrified, and warned that it must never happen again. “Then, it happened again in Government Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State. “Then, it happened again in Kankara, Katsina State, where about 800 students were abducted.

“And just last week, it was the turn of Kagara in Niger State. In all these cases, the criminals targeted students, endangering children whose only offence is to be in school to learn. And there is no assurance Kagara would be the last.” Oyediji said kidnappers had now included orphanages and homes in their checklist of terror. These kidnappers, according to him, now raid orphanages and abduct children for ransom. He added: “This is a new cancer, a horrible phenomenon threatening the future of Nigerian orphans. If orphanages are now being targeted and, therefore, made unsafe, then where else is safe? This is a new cancer traumatising children. It needs an urgent cure before it begins to spread like wildfire. We call on the relevant authorities to help protect our orphanages and homes.”

