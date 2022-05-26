News

Children Day: Buhari pledges to prioritize child education

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his administration would prioritize child education in the country.

He gave this assurance in a statement on his behalf by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, while celebrating with young Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day.

He said his administration would continue to work hard to ensure that every child has access to education, which prepares them for a bright future.

According to Thursday’s release, the President recognised the place of education in the development of every country and was committed to seeing a further significant reduction in the number of out-of-school children.

He acknowledges that while education of the Nigerian child would remain on the front burner for this government, other issues – healthcare, protection from harm, drugs, cultism, child trafficking and abuse, domestic violence- are equally receiving needed attention from the government.

 

Our Reporters

