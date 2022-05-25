News

Children Day: FG to establish family courts in 16 states

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

In a bid to ensure that the Nigerian child is safe and protected at all times, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has concluded plans to establish family courts in 16 states of the Federation. The decision, it was gathered, is a direct result of the effectiveandsustainedadvocacy and sensitization for effective implementation of the Child Right Law to provide child friendly justice for children either as victims or as offenders. The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, made this known on yesterday in Abuja, while addressing journalist as part of line up of activities to mark this year’s children day celebration.

 

Our Reporters

