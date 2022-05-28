News Top Stories

Children Day’s: We can end child poverty in –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that child poverty could be eradicated in the country, with the convergence of political, religious and cultural resources. Osinbajo said this yesterday while speaking at the presentation of the Situation Analysis of Children in Nigeria (STAn) held in Transcorp Hotel, Abuja. According to him, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has made significant strides in improving child welfare across the country, adding that more could still be done to safeguard the future of every Nigerian child. He said: “I believe that we can in this decade permanently end child poverty in Nigeria.

The key task is to bring the political, religious and cultural wills to the resolution of this existential challenge. We must not rest until the future of every child in Nigeria is guaranteed.’’ The event was jointly organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, UNICEF, collaborating Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and development partners. Proffering further measures to improve child welfare nationwide, the Vice President emphasised access to education, especially for the girl child, quality healthcare, and improving nutrition. Highlighting the significant steps taken by the administration in this regard, Osinbajo noted that, “every child that fails to live up to their potential because they did not have access to basic education and the tools needed to rise to the stature of their dreams, indicts every one of us and takes away from the sum of who we are as a people. “And this is what has driven our commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the decade and to safeguard the future of every Nigerian child.

“Sustainable solutions to these challenges require interplay between poverty reduction, the digital economy, health and employment, and a multi-stakeholder approach to tackling them.’’ Some of the FG’s intervention programmes include the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy aimed at creating decent livelihoods for millions; the At-Risk Children’s Program, ARC-P, which combines formal education, skills and health as a multi-faceted community intervention led by the States and coordinated by the Federal Government, among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FAAN calls out DSS boss for breach of COVID-19 rules at Abuja airport

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has again exhibited helplessness in the face of VIP lawlessness at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja. FAAN, in a statement on Wednesday lamented how the Head of the Department of State Services (DSS) at NAIA, Mr Safiyanu Abba, breached security protocol and assaulted an aviation […]
News

MACBAN seeks probe of viral audio threatening violence

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The umbrella body of Fulani, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to investigate a viral audio threatening the lives and safety of the citizenry, especially Southern Kaduna people. While dissociating itself from the audio, the group said […]
News

45 MFM varsity graduates bag first class

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Mountain Top University (MTU) has said 45 of the 342 students made up of 169 in the 2019/2020 and 173 from the 2020/2021 academic sessions will graduate with first class on Thursday. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Elijah A Ayolabi,  made this known at a press conference ahead the convocation.   He said in the 2019/2020 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica