Children living with disabilities have equal rights like others –Ajetunmobi

Omolara Ajetunmobi Heather is an entrepreneur and the founder of the ‘You Matter to Us Foundation’, a nonprofit organisation that caters for children living with disabilities. Recently, the Foundation launched Menstrual Aid Boxes for school and inclusive schools in Lagos State. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the woman who is passionate about helping people, especially children, speaks about the girl-child, the pedestal women are placed around the world and the reason behind the Menstrual Aid Boxes

Aside from running your foundation, which other career do you do?

I am a procurement executive. I source an array of items for organisations and individuals from China and even locally. However, I started my entrepreneurship journey as an event planner. I also have an online store that sells cleaning tools and equipment. I also run several small businesses that are now self-sufficient. What is the inspiring story behind your establishing a foundation? The foundation’s story is not complete without two amazing women, who afforded me the opportunity. They are private people. So, I will respect that and not mention their names. Charity work has always been on my mind because I love taking care of people. Growing up, I thought that I would be a Pastor’s wife, to take care of people in church and community but that didn’t happen. In 2015, an opportunity came to organise a Christmas party for children with special needs in Lagos State; it was a collaboration. I put a team together, and that year, 10,000 children directly registered our presence. It was an instant party with our party truck travelling as far as Epe, Ikorodu, Idimu, Egbeda, Ikotun, Akowanjo, Ikeja, Agege and other places. We also visited Lagos State inclusive schools. That was how the journey started. I saw a gap that needed to be filled; a chance to better humanity, reach out to the underprivileged and reignite hope among people living with disabilities. During our instant party, I learnt a lot about those kids. Then, I genuinely understood what the term ‘there is ability in disability’ means. After the second edition, I knew I wanted to take it further. The foundation evolved from the annual charity project hitherto undertaken by my event planning company up till 2019, when I officially registered it as a nonprofit organisation. Tell us the objectives of your foundation. Our objective is to have a world where every disadvantaged child, every child living with disability has equal right to access the world. What this means is that there are things that children enjoy normally which children with disabilities do not have access to. So, we made it our duty, in whatever capacity we can to make such things available to them. Every child deserves a smile. We are committed to bringing happiness closer to these kids in the most positive way. Everyone is on a journey of self-discovery or continuous development; we are dedicated to being part of these children’s journey. Mentor them where the need arises and help them develop a mentality that will level the ground for them amidst their peers. Is your foundation doing anything to help women in Nigeria and Africa? For now, we are focused on children. This year, 2022, we plan to empower women in rural communities by teaching them to make reusable sanitary pads. They should be able to support themselves and their daughters without disposable pads. They can even make an income out of it.

Recently, you presented Menstrual Aid Boxes to inclusive schools in Lagos State. What prompted that innovation?

We launched our Menstrual Aid Boxes on May 28, 2021. What prompted the innovation was when we went for outreach at a school; during the vote of thanks, one of the caregivers mentioned that most of the girls, their menstrual periods start during school hours. She goes outside the school to buy toilet paper for them to use. Then sometimes, some of the girls stay at home whenever they are on their period, which means that they would miss out on whatever they are being taught that day in school. This is what gave birth to our school Menstrual Aid Boxes. And I thought that if we can have First Aid Boxes in schools where we go to take medication when we fall sick in schools, why can’t we have Menstrual Aid Boxes, where you can pick a sanitary pad when your period starts Unexpectedly? Between May 28, when the Boxes were launched, and December 2021, we have our boxes in 40 schools in Lagos State, and we hope to do more this 2022 by God’s grace. Many have solicited that sanitary pads should be accessible; girls from lowincome families still use rags. Do you share these thoughts? The economy is not friendly, and most families struggle to make ends meet. They are looking for ways to provide the basic amenities for their children and they can barely survive on their income. So, buying a pack of the sanitary pad may be the last thing on their minds. Would they choose to go hungry and buy a box of sanitary pads or ignore the girl’s plight? It is beyond their control. So, I advocate for sanitary pads to be accessible for all.

It will help parents. It will help the girl-child if sanitary pads are free. Most of your gift packs to less privileged children at the Christmas party you held recently were topnotch; some say it’s even expensive. How do you get support to reach the goal of getting them something worth it? What is worth doing is worth doing well. The gifts may not be expensive but they are always valuable for the kids and good quality. I tell my team members that these kids didn’t come to us begging for gifts. So, we cannot just throw anything at them in the name of reaching out. It may be small but it has to be quality. I’m a procurement executive. So, all we need to do is a plan. The gifts we gave out during our Christmas 2021 outreach were sorted out in June 2021. For now, I get support from friends and family. We are making ourselves ready for international funding, and we are looking inward for people within Nigeria to fund us as well. We often hear people say that ‘Women are endangered species’. Do you believe so? This saying is an insult, debasing to womanhood. It is saying that women are endangered and could be wiped out of the face of the earth because endangered species means a group of being that are likely to face extinction. No strong woman would see herself as endangered or weak, and we are partners in progress with all gender. What are the challenges foundation like yours face with the economic situation of Nigeria? Fundraising is the number one challenge most nonprofits face. In recent times, I’ve changed my thinking because even with the economic situation in Nigeria, some non-profit are fully funded by organisations that believe in Sustainable Development Goals. After all, those non-profits positioned themselves to be fundable. But how do you make yourself fundable when you don’t have the resources you need to hire good programs officers, communication and marketing executive that will get the job done, get funds to support programs. Those are the challenges we are looking to overcome by being meticulous with the resources available to us. Tell us about your childhood, were you born with a silver spoon like many? At first, it was a middle-class family until my journalist dad wrote a story that led to many years in court, and things went bad for my family. My mom became the breadwinner of the family while my dad was battling with the court case. Those days made me stronger. Growing up was fun in my house; though challenging, we were happy. What was your biggest dream as a child? To be a doctor, lawyer? I wanted to be in the entertainment industry. I wanted to be an actress, to be precise. Did your parents choose what you studied as many Nigerian parents do? No, they didn’t but they did not support my dream of becoming an actress as well. At this stage of your life, do you have new dreams to fulfill? Yes, I do. I always want to be a better version of myself; I am not ready to accept my life as it is. I want to be more. I have a lot of dreams I am yet to fulfill; though life does not always go according to our plans. That does not mean one should stop dreaming. As long as we can keep dreaming, we can keep achieving.

