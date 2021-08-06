News Top Stories

Children of heavy drinkers face higher health problems

Researchers in Denmark have said that children of heavy drinkers are at increased risk for mental health disorders, serious injuries or illnesses and criminal behaviour. These were the results of an analysis published yesterday by the ‘Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.’

In the review of data from 91 studies, 79 of which focused on the effects of heavy parental drinking on children, the offspring of parents who consume large amounts of alcohol were said to be more likely to develop mental health problems compared with those of parents who were healthy drinkers, the data showed.

“Children whose mothers drink heavily are also at increased risk for mood disorders such as depression and stress-related conditions such as anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder as well as attention- deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD,” the researchers said. “Within the last 10 years, there has been an expansion of research on consequences that extend beyond the drinker,” the researchers, from Aarhus University in Denmark, wrote.

