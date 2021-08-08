Faith

Children, others relive fond memories of Pastor Kuteyi

Children, w e l l – wishers and members of the extended families of late Pastor (Mrs.) Josephine Oluwadamilola Kuteyi gathered recently and commemorated her demise 10 years ago, reliving fond memories.

 

Emotions ran high at the event, which was held at Civic Centre on Lagos Island, as close associates of the ingenious entrepreneur, a zealot for the Lord with a selfless personality reeled out what they knew about her.

 

P a s t o r Kuteyi, who died July 29, 2011, while alive was popular for her generosity to those that ever crossed her path just as her leadership role in church planting still r e s o n a t e s within RCCG where she was a pastor and the entire Christian community.

 

On hand to welcome guests were the children she left behind including Saheed, Ganiu and wife and Rasaq all of whom were full of emotions amid celebration.

