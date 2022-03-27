Children series, Thomas & Friends set for premiere

A brand-new series for children, titled Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go’ is coming to the big screen on Boomerang Africa, April 4, 2022. The series is said to to hitting the big screen with an entirely new storytelling approach and promises to bring even more fun-filled adventures with vibrant 2D animation.

It will be compelling new characters while visiting exciting new locations and learning about teamwork and friendship! In the anticipated animation series, the Island of Sodor is home to the biggest, silliest, most musical and toot-ally awesome-est adventures with your number one pal, Thomas the Tank Engine.

Thomas is joined by some familiar friends, including Percy, Diesel, Gordon, Nia, a tank engine from Kenya in Africa, and Sir Topham Hatt, along with fresh faces like Kana – the first electric train in Sodor, and the best fix-it crew, Carly the Crane and Sandy the Rail Speeder.

Speaking about the series, Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mattel Television, says: “This new creative direction for the classic Thomas & Friends franchise is crafted to appeal to contemporary audiences, yet still maintain the beloved characters’ core ethos: the value of friendship.

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go features stories that are both timeless and timely, with themes that will resonate with children, parents and caregivers alike.” Mattel also gives the gift of playtime fun where kids can make their favourite moments from Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go come to life with a new range of Thomas & Friends toys.

“Thomas and his stories have held a special place in the hearts of children across the globe, and we are proud to make Boomerang Africa the new home for Thomas &Friends: All Engines Go. Thomas will be centre stage in the brand-new series. We will see the world through his young eyes,” says Ariane Suveg, VP Kids’ Channels France, French-speaking territories, Africa & Israel.

“More playful and relatable than ever before, his competitive spirit will be readily apparent as he strives to be the Number One Tank Engine through more physical comedy and music, play, trial and error, all while just enjoying being a kid!”

