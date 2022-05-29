News

Children's day: 5000 students commence 3-month free training

In commemoration of the 2022 Children’s’ Day celebration, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in partnership with Flip to Tech (School of Art), has commenced a free three months training for 5,000 children in Abuja.

 

The opening ceremony had pupils’ representatives from 32 secondary schools in Abuja from all area councils. The training is focused on “empowering younger gen- eration on various ICT and Coding skills from an early age as we prepare them for the future,” the facilitators said.

 

Adding that the goal was to train and mentor beneficiaries to create a sustainable ecosystem for global opportunities and also focus on meeting the SDGs goals to reduce poverty, gender balance and inclusion in the tech space, hence promoting technological advancement in the educational sector

 

