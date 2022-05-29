Children’s Day: A day of renewed commitment to Child Rights Act

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, his counterparts in Gombe and Kwara states, Inuwa Yahaya and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the wife of the former Minister of Transportation, Mrs Judith Amaechi, on Friday reinstated their commitment to safeguarding of the rights of children. They all at different venues said this on the occasion of the celebration of the 2022 Children’s Day.

Speaking at the presentation of a document on the Situation Analysis of Children in Nigeria in Abuja on Friday, Osinbajo in a statement through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, quoted Osinbajo as saying, “I believe we can in this decade permanently end child poverty in Nigeria. The key task is to converge the political, religious, and cultural wills to the resolution of this existential challenge.

We must not rest until the future of every child in Nigeria is guaranteed.” Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, said at an event organised by the state government that the state was continuously embarking on a series of initiatives and intervention programmes to promote the Child Right Protection Law in line with the goal of the Universal Children’s Day to improve child welfare, promote and celebrate children’s rights and promote togetherness and awareness amongst all children.

Similarly, Yahaya in a statement by the Director- General, Press Affairs at the Government House, Ismaila Misilli, quoted the governor as saying, “This government will continue to strengthen measures to revamp the education sector in the state by ensuring that out-of-school children and those of school age, especially girls, enjoy basic and sound education, considering their place and importance in the attainment of the SDGs.”

Amaechi’s wife, who is the founder of the Empowerment Support Initiative, in a statement by her media aide, Dr Dike Bekwele in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, called for the full implementation of the Child Rights Act in line with 2030 SDGs.

Also, the Executive Secretary of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency in Lagos, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said the society had a role to play in preserving the purity of children and creating an enabling environment for them.

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools has called on the Federal Government to ensure children are properly protected in various schools around the country.

The president of the association, Chief Yomi Otubela, made this known on Friday, in his Children’s Day address. In the address made available to a national daily, Otubela stated that government security operatives should collaborate with the internal security arrangements in schools for effective monitoring.

He said, “I must admit that in the last few years, Nigerian children have had a fair share of the insecurity challenges that have continued to ravage the country.

This has manifested in form of kidnappings, killings, raping etc in schools. “I, therefore, urge both states and the Federal Government to ensure that our children are properly protected in our various schools to go about their academics safely. This calls for government security operatives to collaborate with the internal security arrangements in schools for effective monitoring around schools.”

