Children’s Day: Bridge Nigeria helping children become what they want to be in future

Kayode Olanrewaju

As Nigerian children commemorated this year’s Children’s Day, Bridge Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to the development of the children by helping them to become what they want to be in the future.

Therefore, as part of activities to commemorate the 2022 Children’s Day, Bridge Nigeria organised special career lessons and mentoring sessions to give pupils an up-close look at different career paths and connect their learning to the real world. During the event the children dressed to school in their different chosen professional attire to help connect what they learn in school with the workplace.

The career session, tagged: ‘Children’s Day Celebration,’ was organised in all Bridge community schools in Lagos and Osun states to help the pupils to start thinking about what they want to do as adults.

Meanwhile, accomplished professionals from different walks of life in the communities were also on ground to share their experience and offer insights about their career, as well as details about required education attainment and training for career success.

According to the Academic Manager, Bridge Nigeria, Ezinne Tochie-Asogwa, reading about a career in a textbook is very different from learning about a career straight from someone or professional in the field.

Speaking on why Bridge Nigeria organised the career mentoring session, he said: “It provides an interactive and dynamic learning experience, where pupils can learn about a career especially the ones they have never heard of, interface with the professionals, ask questions directly from them and learn about what skills and education required for the industries and fields they have interest in.”

Meanwhile, pupils at Bridge Nigeria schools have cintinued to express their optimism and determination to actualise their future dreams.

According to 10-year-old Harry Adedeji, a pupil of one of the schools, Bridge teachers have made learning fun, while the extra coaching and personable approach to teaching used by Bridge helps him to understand his lessons well.

Harry said his dream is to become an Inventor in the future so that he could create new things that would make life easier for the people and society at large.

Also, on her part, 11-year-old pupil, Aishat Yusuf, whose hope is to become a medical doctor in future, said this would avail her the opportunity and equip her to treat the sick and help in reducing mortality rate in Nigeria.

According to Aishat, her school has opened her eyes to the possibility of becoming whatever any one aspires to be.

“As long as I continue to study and remain focused, I will become a successful doctor in the future.” she said.

Meanwhile, Bridge Nigeria is a network of nursery and primary schools in underserved communities in Lagos and Osun states, creating opportunities for children to grow.

The Bridge schools are places of equal opportunity and equal learning benefits for all children.

For consecutive years, Bridge pupils have continued to excel in the national common entrance examinations by securing admissions on merit and winning scholarships into their aspirational secondary schools across the country as a result of their high performance.

The United Nations set November 20 every year aside for Children’s Day celebration.

The day was first established in 1954, as Universal Children’s Day to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare.

In Nigeria, May 27 of every year, is Children’s Day, the day is set aside to honour and celebrate the younger generation and bring to the front burner issues affecting the generation, including their rights to quality health, education and protection.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari in his 2022 Children’s Day message acknowledged the place of education in the development of every country, while pledging that his administration qould continue to work hard to ensure that every child has unfettered access to education, which prepares them for a bright future.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...