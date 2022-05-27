News Top Stories

Children’s Day: Buhari pledges to prioritize child education

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his administration would prioritize child education in the country. He gave this assurance in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, while celebrating with young Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day. He said his administration would continue to work hard to ensure that every child has access to education, which prepares them for a bright future. According to the release, the President recognised the place of education in the development of every country and was committed to seeing a further significant reduction in the number of out-of-school children.

He acknowledges that while education of the Nigerian child would remain on the front burner for this government, other issues – healthcare, protection from harm, drugs, cultism, child trafficking and abuse, domestic violence- are equally receiving needed attention from the government. Buhari believed that Nigerian children deserve the best and a safe country where they can grow, make friends, interact and travel freely, and emerge as successful leaders in different fields of endeavour. “With our investments in infrastructure, youth development, education, information and communication technology, digital economy, culture, arts and entertainment in the last seven years, I believe we are laying a solid foundation for a better quality of life for future generations in the country,” he said.

 

