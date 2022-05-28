Children’s Day celebration: Lawan laments high rate of out-of-school children

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday lamented the increasing rate of out of school children in Nigeria, saying that the trend would negatively affect posterity. This was as he greeted the Nigerian child on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day. In a statement by his special adviser, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan noted that May 27 was set aside to draw attention to the rights and plights of children in Nigeria. He said that the nation must continue to do more to prepare its young ones for a better future. Lawan lamented the large number of out of school children in the country and called for deliberate action by the government to change the alarming situation.

Sanwo-Olu to parents: Inculcate right values In your children

Concerned by the growing cases of moral decadence, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday urged parents/ guardians to inculcate the right values in their children in order to curb indiscipline among the youth. Speaking during the 2022 Children’s Day Celebration at the Police College Parade Ground, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Jaji, promised that his administration will do its best to ensure that it implements policies and programmes to nurture these legacies, instill the ideals of quality education, and ensure that no child is left behind. The governor said: “The celebration makes a call to our beloved parents and guardians to protect these innocent ones from all harms by providing better childhood in order to give them a promising future. “We owe them a duty to ensure that their dreams and aspirations are realised through continuous training, guidance and mentoring.” Sanwo-Olu noted that the theme for this year’s celebration, “A Better Future for Every Child” is quite apt as it highlights the principles of the convention on the Rights of the Child that all children, irrespective of their status and present global situations, should enjoy their rights to survival and development for a better future. He lamented that presently, children are falling victims of many social vices like child abuse, rape, drug abuse, hard labour, violence, among others.

We’re building a Kwara of equal opportunities, says AbdulRazaq

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has congratulated children in the state on the occasion of this year’s annual Children’s Day. . In a statement on Friday, the governor said the essence of the day is for societies to rededicate themselves to giving adequate care to children and paying attention to all issues affecting them. He said: “To this extent, we reassure the Kwara child that our administra-tion will continue to make the right investments that guarantee them an equitable opportunity to attain their full potential.”

No Nigerian child should be out of school –Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said no Nigerian child deserves to be out of school even as he congratulated children in the country describing them as the future of Nigeria. The governor stated this in a statement via his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, to mark this year’s Children’s Day celebration. He said the 10.5 million out of school children figure for Nigeria as released by UNICEF was unacceptable and urged government at all levels to take decisive steps in revising the trend. “First of all, let me congratulate the Nigerian child on this special day as they mark the Children’s Day. “I pray that they will grow in wisdom and knowledge to contribute their quota to the growth and development of our nation.”

Osun NSCDC vows to fight against child abuse, gender based violence

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has vowed to step up its fight against child abuse and gender-based violence that have become the order of the day in the society. The Osun NSCDC Commandant made the pledge in a statement issued and signed on Friday by its PRO, Atanda Olabisi, to mark this year children day. He reaffirmed the readiness of the newly inaugurated Special Female Squad in the fight against any form of child abuse and gender based violence. He said: “As a parent, having children is one of the most significant things that can ever happen to you. “As a teacher, it’s your utmost duty to educate them in a way that makes them better citizens and future leaders. “Every child is special regardless of tribe, religion and background.”

IBEDC takes awareness on electricity safety campaign to Osun schools

Determined to curb incidences of electrocution and other electrical hazards, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Plc. (IBEDC), has taken its awareness campaigns to schools aimed at sensitizing pupils on the dangers of misapplying electricity. Saturday Telegraph reports that the sensitisation programme is part of the activities to mark this year’s International Children’s Day. It also coincides with the Company’s safety sensitisation activities earmarked for the commemoration of the just concluded World Day for Safety and Health. The campaign is aimed at orientating school children who are seen as the “leaders of tomorrow” at the early stage of their lives on electrical safety and electricity distribution operations. The IBEDC Staff led by the regional Head, Osun, Engr. Adeniyi Adeleke, stormed the Osogbo Grammar School where hundreds of the students thronged the venue in high enthusiasm.

