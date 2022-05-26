Children’s Day: Kalu advocates strict punishment for violators of children’s rights

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described children as the nation’s most valuable asset.

While urging parents and guardians to instil good moral values in their children and wards, the former governor stressed that the importance of raising responsible children cannot be undermined in national development.

Kalu, who called on the political class, policy makers and other stakeholders in protecting the rights of children, advocated child-friendly policies aimed at identifying and building talents among children, adding that in order to build a decent society, children must be properly raised by parents.

Kalu cautioned against child trafficking, child labour, child marriage and other social vices while admonishing parents and guardians to be vigilant.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, made these assertions in commemoration of 2022 Children’s Day.

He said: “As we celebrate Children’s Day, I congratulate parents and children on yet another remarkable feat.

“The role of children in national growth and development cannot be undermined.

“Parents must live up to expectations by imbibing good moral behaviour in their children.

“As parents, we must show good examples to our children by demonstrating exemplary qualities in our daily lives.

“We must continue to mentor and support our children so as to bring out the best in them.

“Society can only be better by raising well behaved children.

“Governments at all levels must stand firm in sanctioning violators of children’s rights.

“The protection of children should be seen as a collective goal of all and sundry.

“Children remain our proud asset and as such, deserve quality life with access to health, education, balanced nutrition, clothing and housing among others.”

The former governor wished parents and children a happy celebration, while calling on government, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to increase awareness on children’s rights.

