Children’s Day: Kalu tasks FG on child’s right

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has called on government at all levels to uphold children’s rights in nation building. Acknowledging the invaluable contributions of children to the development of communities and society, the former Governor, stressed that it is the responsibility of parents and guardians to instill moral values in their children and wards, adding that the family remains the smallest unit in the society.

Kalu while pointing out that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected children in multi-dimensional areas especially education and nutrition, urged civil society organisations, development partners and well meaning personalities, to support noble causes aimed at improving the welfare of children.

In a goodwill message to commemorate Children’s Day, Kalu said voices of children must be respected in a bid to build a just and fair society. He said: “I join children all over Nigeria in celebrating the 2021 Children’s Day. As a father, I am happy to celebrate children for the role they play in the family, community and society.

