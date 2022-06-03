Children’s Day: Our future is not secure, parents, children lament

Essence of the day

Friday, May 27, was celebrated as Children’s Day in Nigeria. Just like in the other parts of the country, children in Osun State celebrated their day while some, due to public holiday earlier declared by the Federal Government, stayed indoors because of the financial predicament of their parents; some managed to visit some recreational centres in the capital city of Osogbo to catch fun together with their parents.

How it started

In 1954, the United Nations General Assembly on November 20 adopted the Declaration of the Rights of Children, and thus, declared the day “International Children’s and Youths Day”. However, member countries were left to mark the Day on different dates as may be convenient for them. In Nigeria, it is observed onMay27everyyeareventhough it is not a public holiday. The Day seeks to protect, preserve and guarantee children’s right to education and other basic needs of life. The theme for the 2022 Children’s Day is “A Better Future for Every Child”.

Regrets

Regrettably, what seems to be a joyous day for the children in Nigeria has gone otherwise following a series of attacks on the children, various rape cases, and domestic violence apart from the failure of the Government the discharge its social and financial responsibilities. Schoolchildren are still being held captive by their abductors, including FGC, Yauri; Bethel High School, Kujama, Kaduna State, and others kidnapped on March 28, 2022, from the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train. In the past, schoolchildren looked forward to Children’sDay, notonlyforthefun thatusuallycomeswithitbutalso for the attention, loveand concern showntothembythegovernment and the society as they mark the Day. That which remains of Children’s Day for the Nigeria child today is that the Day is lesson-free.

Celebration in Osun

In Osogbo, Osun State capital, there are lamentations by childrenwhoexpressedfearthattheir future is hanging in the balance occasioned to the present leadership failure and insecurity challenges confronting the nation at the moment. In the capital state of Osun, children were seen in various recreational centres, eateries, events centres and a host of other areas to mark their day. Some of them who came with their parents to play with their mates and buy some edibles were either unhappy or celebrated in a lowkeyduetowhatmanyof them described as a harsh economic situation that make the prices of so many things skyrocket.

Children lament

Olayimika Odunlami, a student of Ataoja Secondary School, Osogbo who our Correspondent questioned on how she was celebrating her day said, “I am not happy, my parents could not afford to buy something for me. They said they don’t have money. Everything is very expensive, I don’t like Nigeria again. “Every time my parents complain about no money and I don’t like Nigeria again. If I have the opportunity I will leave.” Onwhyshe doesn’t like Nigeria again, thelittlegirlsaidtheleaders are not good. They are punishing the people they are supposed to care for. Faimah Feyisara, a pupil of one of the private schools in Osogbo said all my elder brothers and sisters have been at home for over four months due to a persistent ASUU strike. Feyisara explained that the government is not doing anything to settle the problem between her and ASUU. The future of many Nigerian pupils is in jeopardy. She blamed the current situation on the failure of the government which has failed in its responsibilities of protecting lives and property and catering for its citizens.

Parents’ reaction

Kabira Sheu, a treaderbasedin Osogbosaidcelebratingchildren’s day when people are being killed daily, children are being abused, raped and denied their legitimate rights to live, leaves much to be desired, addingthatnoparentcan bring out his children to celebrate hunger, dejection and insecurity. Mrs Kabira disclosed that the killing of innocentcitizensmostly the youths and children, abduction and other violent crimes being committed against these children who ought to be the future of tomorrowisnotworthcelebrating but engaging in sober reflection. Mrs Kabira who is also a parent condemned the leaders who despite the present problem, cough out millions of naira to purchase forms to contest various positions in the forthcoming general electioninthemidstof uncertainty, insecurity, fear and anxiety hinting that the nation has failed woefully in all areas of human endeavours.

Teachers’ reaction

Babatunde Adebola, a private school teacher said everyone has lost hope in this country due to leadership failure. He pointed out that those sad-dled with the duties of protecting lives and property are not doing enough in curtailing the spate of insecurity bedevilling the nation saying it has already taken a worrisome dimension. He said the children’s day celebrationwaslowkeyasnoparents would allow their children to go to placesthatarenotsecured, adding that the government is interested in the next election not the future of the children.

Government’s views

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has saidsecuringabetterfutureforeverychild, irrespectiveof their geographical location and condition is paramount to his administration. The governor made this assertion in his speech at this year’s edition of InternationalChildren’s DayinOsogbothemed,”Investing in our future means investing in our children.” Oyetola, who was represented at the event, which was well attended by students drawn across various local governments of the state, by the Head of Service, Dr Olowogboyega Oyebade, justified the choice of this year’s theme. He noted that it could not have come at a better time than now whenchallengesposedbythetotal breakdown of the societal values andthecurrentunrestrictedsocial media vices, which calls for an urgent intervention of all stakeholderstoputhandsondeckinmaking aconsciouseffortatraising awarenessof parents, family onthecriticalroles of protecting the children against all forms of violence.

