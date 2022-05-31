Metro & Crime

Children’s Day: Peak 456 celebrates 4-6-yr-olds with free breakfast

Nigeria’s leading children’s dairy brand, Peak 456 Growing Up Milk, celebrated this year’s Children’s Day on Friday, May 27, serving 4–6-year-olds free nutritious breakfasts and gifts. The free meals served by FrieslandCampina WAMCO, makers of Peak 456 Growing Up Milk, to children in the select age bracket at events held at the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Alausa was in continuation of efforts to offer better nutrition to every Nigerian child. The children had lots of fun, and nutritious meals served with Peak 456 Growing up Milk at the event. In addition to the breakfast meals, they also got free sachets of Peak 456 Growing Up Milk plus other gifts, courtesy of the brand and its promise of providing ‘Better Nutrition for Every Child.’ Explaining the initiative, the Marketing Manager Specialized Nutrition, Akon Imoh, said that the company made Children’s Day special with nutritious and age-appropriate meals for children. “Peak 456 Growing Up Milk is for children aged 4-6 years, and since this is a special day for children, we want to share the joy of the occasion with them. They deserve this and a lot more, but this is just us demonstrating our care and affection. Studies have shown that serving them nutritious and age-appropriate breakfast  meals would help improve their attention span and memory necessary for learning,” Imoh said. Child nutritionists have highlighted the importance of eating breakfast. Furthermore, research has shown that children who eat a healthy breakfast are more active and creative, have better hand-toeye coordination and miss fewer school days. “Peak 456 Growing Up Milk is specially formulated to meet the nutritional requirements of children 4-6 years old to help them grow up strong and smart. It is the first milk of its kind in Nigeria. FrieslandCampina WAMCO believes that every child has the right to better nutrition. Hence, making age-appropriate nutrition accessible to every Nigerian child starting from breakfast,” Imoh said. Peak 456 Growing Up Milk contains nutrients essential in building the brain’s structure and supporting the optimal brain development of children aged 4-6 years. She said, “Peak 456 Growing Up Milk also has supportive growth nutrients such as a high-quality protein, calcium and Vitamin D to support physical growth and the achievement of key developmental milestones. This is in addition to immune-supportive nutrients like Vitamin A, D, E and C, Zinc, Selenium and Manganese to strengthen the body’s natural resistance.”

 

