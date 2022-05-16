Business

Children’s Month: Ecobank flags off essay competition

As part of activities to commemorate Children’s Banking Month, Ecobank Nigeria has opened a national essay competition for children between the ages of 13 and 16, according to a press release.

 

The statement said that the topic for the essay is: “What will you consider as the future of banking,” adding that prizes to be won include, Laptops, Educational Tabs and several consolation prizes. According to the statement, winners will be celebrated and given their gifts on May 28, 2022, as part of activities to mark the International Children’s Day.

 

Announcing the competition in Lagos, Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola- Adeniyi, said the bank initiated the competition to expose children to financial education early in life, adding that it is also part of the bank’s commitment towards the Nigerian child.

According to her, “the month of May is set aside by the bank to celebrate child  hood and how our children enrich our lives. We acknowledge the importance of our customers, young and old, to Ecobank’s ongoing success story.

 

“The bank, whose vision is to build a world-class pan- African bank and contribute to the economic development and financial integration of Africa, sees educational development as fulcrum for positive integration.”

 

Demola-Adeniyi called on school proprietors, administrators, parents and guardians to encourage their students, children and wards to participate actively in the essay competition, stressing that beyond the prizes, the competition is also part of the process to push the frontiers of academic excellence among the young ones in society. She stated that Ecobank has MyFirst Account, which caters for children and young ones.

 

“This is our savings account specifically designed for children and teenagers aged between 0-16 years old. If you are a parent, the account allows you to save money in your child’s name, which they can redeem when they are older. It is the perfect way to save for their education or kickstart a fund for future projects. It gives your child the best start in life,” she said.

 

