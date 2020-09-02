“Chima Victor Prize’ll Focus On Budding Artists – Nnaekpe”

Quite early as a kid, Chima Nnaekpe, has developed passion for creativity, especially the visual art, even when he was in primary school. It was therefore not surprising that despite his excellent performances in the sciences, he emerged top in his final year in secondary school, winning art prize. Over time the interest grew, and his desire to become a famous and successful artist also grew with palpable passion. He was also very good in mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology. But perhaps, by sheer providence, he ended up studying economics. However, on the side he devoted time to exploring his passion for the art – drawing.

But as has become obvious, he also passion for story telling. Three of the collections of cartoons were clearly woven into series of gripping stories that explore socio-cultural and even economic issues, even though they seemed to talk about love. “From Startoon Magazine”, to “My Valentine” series, and “Campus Street Life”, there is no doubt that he wanted to use his art to also educate and re-orientate. Added to this is his plan to organise an award, which he named Talent Toon Awards, to encourage budding artists or talented kids to follow their passion.

Sadly, all of these were truncated following an accident on his way back from work. Nnaekpe, 29 and his colleague, a 27-year-old woman, Chidinma Ajoku, they both worked in the Commercial Department, Hajj & Cargo Terminal, at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), were on their way home from work when a truck, with number plate, SGM 715 XA, loaded with a 20ft container, fell on a commercial bus they were on at Ilasamaja on the Oshodi-Badagry Expressway in Lagos State.

Nnaekpe and Ajoku died at the spot of accident. It marked a sad to Chima’s dream of making his parents proud as a successful and famous artist. It left his parents and siblings devastated. But he left series of drawings and work-in-progress cartoon magazines which he had hoped to publish, perhaps.

“My son, Chima, was a very talented artist. Even in primary school, he had developed interest in drawing. He loved art, he liked to draw things I admired what he was doing,” his father, Pastor Onyekwere Nnaekpe, told New Telegraph in an interview at thier home in Okota area in Lagos State. Pastor Nnaekpe, a former Deputy General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), recalled he had initially objected to his son studying visual art.

“I didn’t think then that he should study fine art, because of getting jobs after school. In my naivety, somehow, I wasn’t quite sure what he would do with it. And because he was very good in mathematics, I thought he was going to do computer science or any of the sciences.

But when he was in Junior Secretary School (JSS) 11, he began to drop other science subjects like physics and chemistry, left mathematics and biology. I told him that he could not anything science without physics. But I also said I don’t want to force any of my children to do what they don’t want to do, I felt that as his father, I should guide him in choosing a course of study.

So, I encouraged him to go for social science, that for instance, if he studies economics, he would be versatile, and he could work in a bank, work anywhere in the commerce sector,” he said. According to him, being an obedient, very humble boy, he accepted his father’s advice, and he studied economics at Covenant University. “I noticed that even while he was studying economics at Covenant University, he was still into art, drawing. His classmates at Covenant University discovered he was very good in visual art, drawing, and they were excited. So, he kept on with his passion for the drawing.

“When I found out, I told him that I was sorry if I made him to deviate from his passion, and that as he has graduated he could get a job in FAAN, especially in the Commercial Department, which would also give him time to do his art – drawing and so on. That was what he was doing. In fact, before he got a job in FAAN, I had talked to a few friends who had introduced me to Insight Communications, GRA, Ikeja. It was one of the subsidiaries of Insight Communications. I went to see the MD. The MD was aware we were coming to see him, and he had told us to come with some of his works.

The idea was to engage him to work in the graphics department in advertising. When we God there,we met the Personal Assistant to the MD, and he told us to wait that MD was in a meeting. He then requested to see the works. We gave them to him, the P. A. And when he saw the works, he was very impressed,and wondered how my son Chima could produce the works even when he didn’t study fine art. He asked me, and I told him that the last time Chima studied fine art was when he was secondary school, Dansol High School, Ikeja, where he won the art prize in his final year.

The PA was surprised that Chima could do what is called three-dimensional drawing even when he didn’t study fine art in school. He urged me to allow Chima to pursue his passion for the art that it will take him to places. So, my son Chima was that good. Eventually, he didn’t get the job, before he was employed at FAAN, where he worked for five years before he incident. “He was a very quiet person, rather withdrawn; he could stay in this house for one month, you won’t see him; always in his room with his computer.

In fact, he was on leave for one month, going out is usually to buy something. We used to tell him to go out once in a while. And he usually would tell us that when the result of what he was doing comes out he would make us happy and proud of him. “My son Chima, he had big dreams. I believe he had a lot of good ideas in his head, and he would ave stormed the art world with his creativity. We had already called a lawyer to register his copyright as owner of those works. We were just waiting for money to come in before this accident happened and he died.

“My greatest regret is that he didn’t realize his dream. He was very certain that he was going to make an impact in the art world, not only in Nigeria but all over the world. That dream has died with him,” he added. However, to ensure that Chima’s dream does end, his parents plans to put together a foundation in his memory. Besides the foundation, they plan to institute an art prize, which will hold annually on his birthday, April 28. “My passion now is to make sure that that dream does not die with him. We want to start a foundation, with the little money we have, to encourage budding visual artists in primary and secondary schools, for a start. That is for children who have that kind of talents, because the passion he had for the art was palpable. He couldn’t take his attention away from the arts; he just could not.

“So, those children even their patents are discouraging from doing arts, right from primary school to secondary school. If at the end of the year, on his birthday, every April 28, prizes are given to the first, second and third placed winners in secondary school category, it will encourage them. Professional artists will study the quality of their works, and come up with list of the winners who will then be presented the prizes accordingly. And we are going to, by God’s grace, sponsor the prizes to keep the memory of this boy alive, keep his dream alive. That is my passion now.” According to Pastor Nnaekpe, the prize will be named “Chima Victor Prize for Budding Artists in Nigeria”, and the foundation will organise the prize.

A major feature of the Prize will include exhibition of China’s works. “The exhibition is to encourage and help budding artists to realize their dream in the arts. Most of parents who are not very in arts will discourage their children from doing art.

That is one of my greatest regrets now. Maybe that boy could have studied fine arts; maybe he would have been known better by now. But we were naive and ignorant. So, for such parents, one of those things that this foundation will do is that it will encourage them and allow their children to pursue their dream in the arts. His work will also be exhibited – unpublished work – to encourage the younger ones, each time that prize is given to children like him who have passion for the arts, I will be satisfied. I will have some kind of satisfaction,” Pastor Nnaekpe further stated, adding that focus of the Prize is on senior primary, junior secondary and senior secondary.

