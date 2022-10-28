Arts & Entertainments

Chimamanda Adichie in Conversation at CANEX WKND 2022

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Chimamanda Adichie in Conversation at CANEX WKND 2022

 

The CANEX WKND 2022 will play host to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie where she is expected to share her experiences as a creative writer. The globally acclaimed author who was recently decorated with Harvard University’s iconic W.E.B. Du Bois Medal will take part in a fireside chat called When Giants Speak.

She will be interviewed by the publisher of the Nigeria editions of her books, Dr Eghosa Imasuen, on November 26, 2022, in “a conversation that will focus on her journey within the Creative Writing space, what it took to get to where she is and what more she looks forward to.”

Dr Imasuen adds: “My session with Ms Adichie will provide writers, editors and all those seeking careers in the creative writing space with insight into her personal journey and how any of them can contribute to changing African narratives.”

Chimamanda Publishers, Narrative Landscape Press, in collaboration with the Society of Book and Magazine Editors, and the Jalada Africa Collective will be facilitating a creative writing masterclass at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) 2022 billed for Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire from 25–27th November 2022.

The masterclass sessions, which will be conducted by seasoned facilitators such as Ms Anwuli Ojogwu, Ms Edwige Dro and Ms Wanjeru Gakuru in the creative writing industry, will cover a wide range of topics.

As contained in the schedule for the masterclass session, participants will get to learn about the elements of creative writing, the best support systems for writers to avoid burnout as well as how writers can edit their works. The intricacies of legal agreements and contract laws as well as rates for freelance work; reading a royalty report and other accounting issues will all be taught during the masterclass session.

Other interesting topics at the CANEX 2022 Creative Writing Masterclass include how to deal with agents, scouts and publishers. Issues around branding and selling oneself and seeking management and representation are some of the other areas that would be dealt with in the masterclass session.

CANEX WKND 2022 will be a three-day gathering of creatives from across Africa and the diaspora, leading up to the next Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Summit at IATF2023.

Interested participants in the rapidly expanding African creative and cultural industry are enjoined to register for free now on www.canex.africa
CANEX WKND 2022 will feature creatives, by investors, industry leaders, creative industry businesses and government representatives, among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy’s mum manager named one of the ‘International Power Players’ by Billboard

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On Thursday April, Nigerian music executive, retired professor and artist manager, Bose Ogulu, was named one of the ‘International Power Players’ for 2021 by Billboard. Ogulu, better known as Mama Burna is the co-founder of Spaceship Collective, who also manages her Grammy-winning son, Burna Boy. She served as executive producer for his Grammy-winning album, Twice […]
Arts & Entertainments

Banky W speaks on new project

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian singer and politician, Bankole Wellington, better known as Bank W, has teased fans about his forthcoming project. The 40-year-old entertainer took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself and Adesua Etomi, his wife, as well as other members of his team in a studio. Although he did not provide insight into what […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Laycon identifies one housemate he wants in finals

Posted on Author Reporter

…as GoFundMe for Erica hits N6.1m Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has said he would like Kiddwaya to be in the finals with him. Laycon said this to Vee who had listed her top five housemates in finals to be, ‘Nengi, Neo, Laycon, Ozo and herself. Responding, Laycon said “I see Kiddwaya in mine.” Laycon […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica