Chimamanda Adichie: Riding the political storm

Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has been in the news severally for different reasons. When she is not being honoured for her brilliant works internationally, or receiving a prize for her remarkable talent, her ideologies and opinion are staring up controversies among elite and conservatives.

It would be recalled that critics are yet to recover from an opinion she shared about how women are valued in the African society, which drove a few to tag her ‘A feminist’. Beyond her talent, Adichie has followed the tradition of Africa’s literary giants before her, becoming one of the consciences of her troubled nation by speaking out fearlessly against injustice, corruption, harsh reality of electoral malpractices and what she calls Nigeria’s hollow democracy. Now, the brilliant novelist is in the news again. This time, she barred her thoughts on the outcome of the last presidential election in an open letter to United States of America’s President, Joe Biden. She questioned the U.S. State Department’s response in congratulating Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and accepting the election results.

Adichie, who is often described as Nigeria’s international superpower celebrity novelist is being pulled on all sides, both by the political elite and some of the general public, who do not share her views on the content of the letter. The bashing she has gotten, coupled with the tension generated by the election aftermath has the elegant beauty in the middle of the storm. Each day, a new group or individual put out their thoughts about the letter, thereby creating more attention, pointing to new dimensions of what the letter seems to be aiming at that cannot be deduced by the common man. But like the lioness, she has defended her stand, expressing her concern on the brewing rage and disillusionment over the failure of democracy to capture the true voice of the people.

In a recent interview with a reputable television station in Nigeria, she stated that it was important to preserve the truth. And one of the best ways to tell the story of what happened was to pen it down in black and white. In her words, “When I wrote that letter, I saw it that it is important to preserve the truth. I think that when something like this happens in a country, it is really important to tell the story of what happened. One of my favourite poems says, by Robert Lowel ‘And yet, why not say what happened’. And what happened is there wasn’t an election. What happened was really an unforgivably flawed and there is evidence for that.

I felt it was important to say that. Also I wanted to call out the United States for what I consider a kind of ‘two-faceness’ when it comes to Africa. US has long history of complicity in Non democratic elections on this continent. Recently in Congo, two years ago, US endorsed an election that is an absolute sham. Then, the same US will turn around and criticise Congo for not being democratic. So my point is to say, ‘Be what you say you are. You cannot criticise African countries for being undemocratic while at the same time, endorsing something that is quite selfevidently undemocratic,” she said.