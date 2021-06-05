Arts & Entertainments

Chimamanda Adichie says western wedding traditions sideline mother of the bride

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has expressed her worry over how the tradition of the western world has sidelined mothers during weddings. The award-winning writer made this known via her Instagram page while reminiscing how she gave her late mother her due respect during her wedding years ago. “I have always felt that western wedding traditions sideline the mother of the bride — the father walks the bride down the aisle, the father has the first dance with the bride, often the father gives a speech while the mother doesn’t,” she wrote.

“Our wedding, many years ago, was small and lovely, just as we wanted it. I asked family and friends not to post any photos publicly. I wanted privacy. But my need for privacy is now superseded by my desire to publicly honour the rare and wonderful woman I called my mother.

“And I hope this perhaps inspires many young women (and men) out there who are questioning any kind of convention.” Sharing tales from her wedding ceremony, she wrote: “Before the wedding, I decided that both my parents would walk me down the aisle. And I de- cided that my first dance would be with my mother. My father, who I often teasingly called DOS for “Defender of Spouse,” was very supportive.

“He wasn’t much of a dancer – I inherited his un-rhythmic genes – but my mother was. And my mother’s joy on that day was a gorgeous glowing thing.”⁣ Chimamanda also said that it is okay for people to always make changes to whatever traditions they are accustomed to. The world acclaimed author who recently lost her mother is known for challenging gender roles and vocal against patriarchy.

Leave a Reply

