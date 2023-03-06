News

Chime endorses Mbah for Enugu guber, says he’s the best

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, saying “Mbah is the best Enugu State can offer now.” The former governor made his stand known at his Enugu residence during an interactive session between Mbah and some influential persons, businessmen and leaders at the weekend. Chime said: “I have had interactions not just with him (Mbah), but also Frank Nweke, Chijioke Edeoga, and to me, looking at the field, Peter Mbah is the best, credible candidate Enugu can offer now. “I have no reservations whatsoever in endorsing and supporting him. I believe, knowing Peter Mbah too well, that he will not disappoint Enugu”. Chime described Mbah as a huge opportunity for Enugu, saying that it takes a heart for service to leave an industry where Mbah’s company is number one and records over N1.4 trillion annual turnovers to come home and offer to be governor. “When I was working with Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Mbah wasn’t a politician. Peter Mbah is still not a politician; he has held some political offices before, certainly notanelectiveoffice. “The first thing I asked him when he came to me at the beginning of this journey was, ‘Are you leaving your empire to be governor?’ And he gave me a very nice answer. From our interactions he is very clear on what he wants to do. He has a passion to give back to Enugu. He has the passion to take Enugu beyond what it was when we were there.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kingship, land dispute protests rock Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

There was a crossfire protests by the people of Idumuje- Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government area of Delta State on Wednesday and the protesters barricaded the gate to the Government House, in Asaba, the state capital. They called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to intervene in the monarchical war and land grabbing crisis that […]
News

Katsina govt okays N4.6bn for rehabilitation of hospitals, health centres

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

The Katsina State Government yesterday said it had earmarked the sum of N4.6 billion for the total rehabilitation of eight General Hospitals and four health institutions across the state. The state’s Commissioner of Health, Mr. Nuhu Danja, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Katsina, said “The government had started the rehabilitation and renovation of […]
News

NCC creates new department to accelerate digital economy

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In continuation of its renewed strategy and vigour for effective delivery of its regulatory mandate, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has created a Digital Economy Department. The new department, according to a statement signed by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, would be responsible for implementing programmes and policies aimed at fully […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica