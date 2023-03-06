Chime endorses Mbah for Enugu guber, says he’s the best

Former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, saying “Mbah is the best Enugu State can offer now.” The former governor made his stand known at his Enugu residence during an interactive session between Mbah and some influential persons, businessmen and leaders at the weekend. Chime said: “I have had interactions not just with him (Mbah), but also Frank Nweke, Chijioke Edeoga, and to me, looking at the field, Peter Mbah is the best, credible candidate Enugu can offer now. “I have no reservations whatsoever in endorsing and supporting him. I believe, knowing Peter Mbah too well, that he will not disappoint Enugu”. Chime described Mbah as a huge opportunity for Enugu, saying that it takes a heart for service to leave an industry where Mbah’s company is number one and records over N1.4 trillion annual turnovers to come home and offer to be governor. “When I was working with Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Mbah wasn’t a politician. Peter Mbah is still not a politician; he has held some political offices before, certainly notanelectiveoffice. “The first thing I asked him when he came to me at the beginning of this journey was, ‘Are you leaving your empire to be governor?’ And he gave me a very nice answer. From our interactions he is very clear on what he wants to do. He has a passion to give back to Enugu. He has the passion to take Enugu beyond what it was when we were there.”
