News

China condemns US, Canada for sending warships through Taiwan Strait

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Chinese military on Sunday condemned the United States and Canada for each sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region.

China claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, and has mounted repeated air force missions into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the past year, provoking anger in Taipei.

China sent around 150 aircraft into the zone over a four-day period beginning on Oct. 1 in a further heightening of tension between Beijing and Taipei that has sparked concern internationally, reports Reuters.

The U.S. military said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey sailed through the narrow waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbour China along with the Canadian frigate HMCS Winnipeg on Thursday and Friday.

“Dewey’s and Winnipeg’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it added.

China’s People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said its forces monitored the ships and “stood guard” throughout their passage.

“The United States and Canada colluded to provoke and stir up trouble… seriously jeopardising peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait,” it said.

“Taiwan is part of Chinese territory. Theatre forces always maintain a high level of alert and resolutely counter all threats and provocations.”

U.S. Navy ships have been transiting the strait roughly monthly, to the anger of Beijing, which has accused Washington of stoking regional tensions. U.S. allies occasionally also send ships through the strait, including Britainlast month.

While tensions across the Taiwan Strait have risen, there has been no shooting and Chinese aircraft have not entered Taiwanese air space, concentrating their activity in the southwestern part of the ADIZ.

While including Taiwanese territorial air space, the ADIZ encompasses a broader area that Taiwan monitors and patrols that acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Sunday that three Chinese aircraft – two J-16 fighters and an anti-submarine aircraft – flew into the ADIZ again

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze debunks quit order to Northerners in S’East

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed concern over what it called dangerous narratives and negative reactions over the increasing conflicts between herdsmen and farmers in parts of the country. National Publicity Secretary of the group, Chief Chiedozie Ogbonnia, stated that framing of the ugly development as North versus South conflict would not provide the […]
News

Nigeria: Italian court clears oil giants of corruption

Posted on Author Reporter

  An Italian court has cleared two global oil giants, Eni and Shell, over allegations of corruption in Nigeria. The long-running case centred around the $1.3bn (£936m) purchase of an offshore oil block in 2011, reports the BBC. Prosecutors had alleged that the majority of the money was used to bribe Nigerian politicians and officials. […]
News

Fani-Kayode lauds Matawalle, Buhari over return of peace in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Gusau

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, yesterday commended the collaboration between the Federal Government and the Zamfara State Governments that has resulted in 80 per cent restoration of peace in the state.   Fani-Kayode, who gave the commendation in a press briefing at the Government House, Gusau, said he was in Zamfara to assess by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica