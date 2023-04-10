China Conducts Another Military Drills Around Taiwan

Again, the Chinese military on Sunday deployed no fewer than 71 aircraft and nine naval vessels around Taiwan.

New Telegraph reports that this makes it the second day in a row that the People’s Liberation Army has conducted massive drills near the island.

It comes after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the United States, where she met with House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other lawmakers.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense tasked its air force, navy, and land-based missile systems to monitor the Chines aircraft, 45 of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial buffer zone between the island and mainland China.

Chinese state television said that the units carried out “simulated joint precision strikes on key targets on Taiwan island and the surrounding sea areas,” according to Reuters.

China regularly dispatches aircraft and ships around Taiwan, though this weekend’s drills were much larger than in recent months.

Beijing was outraged at the meeting between McCarthy and Taiwan’s president, responding by slapping sanctions on the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, where the two leaders met, as well as the Hudson Institute for “providing a platform and convenience to Taiwan separatist activities.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and other hawkish lawmakers have stepped up calls for the U.S. to commit to defending Taiwan in the event of an invasion by China.

“The question for the Congress – should we have a defence agreement with the island of Taiwan? We don’t, should we have one?” Graham told Fox News Sunday. “Yes, I’d be very much open to using U.S. forces to defend Taiwan, because it’s in our national security interest to do so.”

