China donates equipment to armed forces to fight terrorists, pirates

The Peoples Republic of China has donated military equipment and patrol boat vessels to the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Army to fight terrorists and piracy in the country. The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana as a special guest of honour at the handing over ceremony at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft Parade Ground yesterday said that the current efforts of the Federal Government towards supporting the military to combat insecurity has been impactful and yielding tremendous successes. “With the support and donation of equipment and platforms from strategic partners like the Peoples Republic of China, capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would be further improved. “These will no doubt boost socio-economic development for enhanced national security as well as regional stability and the impact of the equipment will not only be felt in Nigeria, but in the West Africa Sub-region as well as the whole continent of Africa,” he said. The Chief host, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo said that the support from the Peoples Republic of China, which started years ago, towards enhancing capability of the Nigerian Navy to bolster presence within the maritime domain has been tremendous.
