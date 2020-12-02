China dumps N63.6bn textile material on Nigerian market

Despite restriction of foreign exchange supply to textile importers in order to revive local textile industry, importers have continued to dump some textile materials into the Nigerian market.

Findings revealed between 2018 when the apex bank gave the directive, and 2019, some materials still found their way into the country. However, within the period between 2015 and 2019, 2019, textiles valued at N63.6 billion ($132.51million) found their was into the Nigerian market.

The imported materials, which include wool and woven fabric, were shipped into the country from China between 2015 and 2019.

According to the International Trade Statistic on Nigerian imports, in 2015, $45million wool and woven fabric were brought to the country. Also in 2016, the country took delivery of $29.8million textile material, 2017, $22.12million; 2018, $12.3million and 2019, $23.16million. It was learnt that none of the textile companies have started production since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention.

The apex bank had already complained that Nigeria loses over N790 billion ($2.2 billion) to smuggling of textile goods annually, leading to the collapse of over 130 firms. Worried by the influx of smuggled textiles into the country, the Director General of the Nigerian Textile Employers Association of Nigeria (NTEAN), Mr Kwajaffa Hamma, lamented that none of the moribund textile industries had been revived since 2017.

It was learnt that the CBN had invested over N120 billion across the Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) value chain since the inception of its intervention programme in the industry with over 320,000 farmers financed between 2018 and 2020.

The apex bank had said that by 2020 output for seed cotton would be over 300,000 metric tonnes in order to enhance the production capacity of the ginneries in producing over 102,000 metric tonnes of cotton lint, which should meet and surpass the cotton lint requirement of the textile industry in the country.

However, the director general noted stakeholders in the textile and garment industries were already worried that the government was putting more money into cotton production than the moribund textile industries they were supposed to revive.

According to him, government’s intervention was supposed to be top-down and not bottom-top as currently implemented. Hamma stressed that the problem of the country was not cotton production but the collapse of textile and garment industries.

He explained that it was clear that cotton is not the reason for textile industries to be moribund. Hamma noted: “At least most of the companies that produce fabrics already have their ginneries. It means they can farm or buy their own cotton or gin and use for their own textiles.

So the essence of the CBN production is not for national consumption.

The thing is that it should go in line with textile revival. “If you revive textile industries, everything will be more available. That is the meaning because now you are producing and you don’t know which textile to sell to, that is the issue. This is why we don’t get our policies right in this country.

“Policies are not implemented properly; therefore, the essence of generating employment now cannot happen.

This is because the essence is that you are supposed to revive the moribund industries and employ multitude of Nigerians in the streets.” It would be recalled that the CBN set up a committee for the revival of the country’s cotton, textile and garment industry.

While setting up the Textile Revival and Implementation Committee (TRIC), the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, said that the target was to revive and set up at least 50 textile companies by 2023. He said: “Nigeria remains a big market for textile industry.

We need to reclaim this industry from smugglers. We need the support of customs and other authorities.”

