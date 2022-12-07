News

China eases Covid quarantine, lockdown measures

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

China says most people with Covid will now be able to quarantine at home rather than in state facilities in a major easing of its zero-Covid policy.

Those with mild or no symptoms can now stay at home and self-report results, reports the BBC.

The country has also scrapped PCR test requirements for most public venues except hospitals and schools.

The reforms come just a week after civil protests against pandemic controls erupted across the nation.

It’s the strongest sign yet that China is moving away from its strict zero-Covid policy and looking to “live with the virus”, as is the case elsewhere in the world. This comes as the country is seeing its biggest wave of infections – over 30,000 each day.

Until now, China had forced Covid-infected people and anyone who was a close contact to go to quarantine camps. This policy had been deeply unpopular because it separated families and removed people from their homes.

Videos all year have shown guards dragging people out of their homes, including viral footage from Hangzhou last week which showed a man fighting off officials.

On Wednesday, health authorities also announced several other new rules easing restrictions nationwide. The National Health Commission said:

• Restrictions like lockdowns should be applied to more precisely identified areas – for example certain buildings, units and floors as opposed to whole neighbourhood or city-wide lockdowns

• Identified high-risk areas should come out of lockdown in five days if no new cases are found

• Schools should remain open if there is no wider campus outbreak

The new guidelines also included a strict ban on blocking fire exits and doors and said people had to be able to access emergency medical treatment and escape routes unhindered by pandemic control measures.

It follows reports of people being locked into their homes and buildings being sealed under lockdown measures.

The recent protests were triggered by a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region – critics said the victims had been unable to escape the building because of lockdown measures but Beijing denies this. There have also been repeated reports of delays to emergency medical care for people in locked down areas.

Authorities also stressed the need to accelerate the vaccination of elderly people.

“All localities should adhere to…. focus on improving the vaccination rate of people aged 60-79, accelerating the vaccination rate of people aged 80 and above, and making special arrangements,” the statement from health officials said.

The rollback of zero-Covid – a policy that’s constrained Chinese people’s lives for three years – come after the country saw its biggest protests in decades in late November. Crowds took to streets in several cities to criticise lockdowns and pandemic restrictions.

Protests in some places also escalated into direct criticism of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party – a significantly rare display of defiance given the country’s intolerance for political dissent.

Since those protests on November 24-26, Chinese authorities had already begun to tone down language around the dangers of Covid, and they had relaxed lockdown in some cities.

The country’s vice-premier, Sun Chunlan, flagged last week that China was entering “a new situation” in the pandemic and the virus’ ability to cause disease was weakening.

Experts have warned any easing of zero-Covid in China would have to be done slowly – as the country of 1.4 billion people could see a huge jump in cases that could overwhelm its healthcare system.

Speeding up vaccination of its elderly population is key, health experts say.

“The main way for China to exit Covid with the least damage is via vaccination and three doses of vaccination is a must,” Prof Ivan Hung at Hong Kong University told the BBC earlier this week.

“Hopefully before Chinese New Year [in January 2023] as there will be a large movement of the population travelling and returning home,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Wike turning himself into god of Rivers people –Dakuku

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says state owing N230bn The 2015 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Dr Dakuku Peterside has once again berated Governor Nyesom Wike over the way and manner he is treating Rivers people, “portraying them as lacking dignity, self-esteem and freedom of choice.” Peterside was particularly piqued by statements coming from […]
News

Sports Minister, Atiku Foundation mourn Ajimobi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare has expresed shock over the death of former Oyo State Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi who pased away on Thursday at age of of 70. According to Dare: “The passing of my elder brother, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, is both untimely and tragic. He served the good people […]
News

JUSUN ignores NBA’s plea, shuts down courts nationwide 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Tuesday commenced a nationwide indefinite strike action to press home its demand for full fiscal autonomy for the judiciary. The strike began amidst call by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the leadership of JUSUN to shelve the action.   The NBA had in a statement signed by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica