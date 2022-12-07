China eases Covid quarantine, lockdown measures

China says most people with Covid will now be able to quarantine at home rather than in state facilities in a major easing of its zero-Covid policy.

Those with mild or no symptoms can now stay at home and self-report results, reports the BBC.

The country has also scrapped PCR test requirements for most public venues except hospitals and schools.

The reforms come just a week after civil protests against pandemic controls erupted across the nation.

It’s the strongest sign yet that China is moving away from its strict zero-Covid policy and looking to “live with the virus”, as is the case elsewhere in the world. This comes as the country is seeing its biggest wave of infections – over 30,000 each day.

Until now, China had forced Covid-infected people and anyone who was a close contact to go to quarantine camps. This policy had been deeply unpopular because it separated families and removed people from their homes.

Videos all year have shown guards dragging people out of their homes, including viral footage from Hangzhou last week which showed a man fighting off officials.

On Wednesday, health authorities also announced several other new rules easing restrictions nationwide. The National Health Commission said:

• Restrictions like lockdowns should be applied to more precisely identified areas – for example certain buildings, units and floors as opposed to whole neighbourhood or city-wide lockdowns

• Identified high-risk areas should come out of lockdown in five days if no new cases are found

• Schools should remain open if there is no wider campus outbreak

The new guidelines also included a strict ban on blocking fire exits and doors and said people had to be able to access emergency medical treatment and escape routes unhindered by pandemic control measures.

It follows reports of people being locked into their homes and buildings being sealed under lockdown measures.

The recent protests were triggered by a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region – critics said the victims had been unable to escape the building because of lockdown measures but Beijing denies this. There have also been repeated reports of delays to emergency medical care for people in locked down areas.

Authorities also stressed the need to accelerate the vaccination of elderly people.

“All localities should adhere to…. focus on improving the vaccination rate of people aged 60-79, accelerating the vaccination rate of people aged 80 and above, and making special arrangements,” the statement from health officials said.

The rollback of zero-Covid – a policy that’s constrained Chinese people’s lives for three years – come after the country saw its biggest protests in decades in late November. Crowds took to streets in several cities to criticise lockdowns and pandemic restrictions.

Protests in some places also escalated into direct criticism of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party – a significantly rare display of defiance given the country’s intolerance for political dissent.

Since those protests on November 24-26, Chinese authorities had already begun to tone down language around the dangers of Covid, and they had relaxed lockdown in some cities.

The country’s vice-premier, Sun Chunlan, flagged last week that China was entering “a new situation” in the pandemic and the virus’ ability to cause disease was weakening.

Experts have warned any easing of zero-Covid in China would have to be done slowly – as the country of 1.4 billion people could see a huge jump in cases that could overwhelm its healthcare system.

Speeding up vaccination of its elderly population is key, health experts say.

“The main way for China to exit Covid with the least damage is via vaccination and three doses of vaccination is a must,” Prof Ivan Hung at Hong Kong University told the BBC earlier this week.

“Hopefully before Chinese New Year [in January 2023] as there will be a large movement of the population travelling and returning home,” he added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...