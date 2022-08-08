News

China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade.

The exercises would include anti-submarine drills, apparently targeting U.S. support for Taiwan in the event of a potential Chinese invasion, according to social media posts from the eastern leadership of China’s ruling Communist Party’s military arm, the People’s Liberation Army, reports The Associated Press.

The military has said the exercises involving missile strikes, warplanes and ship movements crossing the midline of the Taiwan Strait dividing the sides were a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island last week.

China has ignored calls to calm the tensions, and there was no immediate indication of when it would end what amounts to a blockade.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China would “firmly safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, resolutely deter the U.S. from containing China with the Taiwan issue and resolutely shatter the Taiwan authorities’ illusion of “relying on the U.S. for independence.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ariseplay goes live around the world

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On March 14, stereotypes will be challenged! Africa’s leading media and luxury brand, ARISE MEDIA GROUP, will introduce the world to a new streaming service right out of the heart of Africa… its name is ARISEPLAY. With the backing of an ongoing $100,000,000 (one hundred million USD) seed funding being raised through venture capital firms, […]
News

Armed Forces Bill: Igbo Coalition joins Ohanaeze to denounce group’s position

Posted on Author Reporter

  Members of the Coalition of Igbo Progressive Youths Worldwide (CIPYW), have enjoined Nigerians to disregard any group seeking to discredit the Armed Forces Commission Bill submitted to the Senate by the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe. The CIPYM is a body of young industrious sons and daughters of South East […]
News

Nigeria yet to recover from Civil War wounds – Kukah

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as Adebanjo reiterates call for change of constitution The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. (Dr) Matthew Hassan Kukah, has said that the country was yet to recover from the wounds of the Civil War, 51 years after it ended. This was as a foremost Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, reiterated his call for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica